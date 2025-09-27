Home Opinion Martyrdom will not silence truth but amplify it

The tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk two weeks ago stunned the nation. His voice had already become one of the most recognized in America, especially among young people. Yet Charlie was not killed for political prominence. He was martyred because of his faith and for his refusal to be silent about biblical truth.

Asked once how he would like to be remembered, he answered simply: “I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important.”

As that Sunday approached, I prayed for wisdom to help our church family process this tragedy. In God’s providence, the passage I had scheduled months earlier for our current series on how the Holy Spirit leads us to witness was Acts 7–8 — the account of Stephen’s martyrdom and Philip’s witness to the Ethiopian. I realized the Lord had placed us exactly where we needed to be to see Charlie Kirk’s death through the lens of Scripture.

In Acts 7, we read about Stephen’s martyrdom. To his persecutors, his death may have seemed like the end of Gospel momentum. Instead, it became the spark of worldwide evangelism: “Therefore they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4).

The same is true today. Persecution has never extinguished the flame of the Gospel; it has only spread it. What we witnessed on Sept. 10 is heartbreaking, but it can also be catalytic. If we will respond as the early church did — fueled by prayer, boldness, and the Spirit of God — then Charlie’s martyrdom will not silence truth but amplify it.

This moment carries the same potential. Charlie’s life and death can serve as a turning point for Christians in America. Too often in recent years, believers have self-censored — hesitant to declare biblical truth or affirm that Jesus is the only way, fearing such boldness will be branded unkind in a woke culture. Before speaking truth in a classroom, posting a conviction online, or preaching against sin from the pulpit, many calculate the risks and wonder what might be lost.

Charlie’s example calls us back to clarity and courage.

Yes, some have celebrated Charlie’s death with demonic glee, but the vast majority of Americans condemn this tragedy. Many are shaken. Many, like the Ethiopian of Acts 8, are searching.

Like Philip in Acts 8, then, we must run to the need and witness for Christ. We must boldly and personally share the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus as the only hope of salvation.

Charlie understood this. He saw beyond the shallow categories of partisan politics to the deeper realities of good and evil, truth and error, right and wrong. And he urged Christians and pastors to do the same — to confront the sins of our day with the Word of God rather than bending to cultural trends.

If our message never goes beyond the church building, we have missed the call. Bible-believing Christians must take the Gospel into the streets, onto campuses, and into communities desperate for truth.

So, how should Christians respond to Charlie Kirk’s martyrdom? His legacy must not end with admiration; it must continue through action. Here are three specific ways we can advance the Gospel:

1. Pray for our country. America is either headed for anarchy or revival. Pray for divine intervention. We need more than political solutions or policy shifts. We need a deep spiritual awakening to sin, righteousness, and judgment, and a great turning to Christ for salvation (John 16:8).

2. Personally share the Gospel. One of the most refreshing aspects of the video clips circulating of Charlie Kirk is how freely and frequently he spoke of Christ and His death, burial, and resurrection for our sins.

That is, according to 1 Corinthians 15:3–4, the exact message of the Gospel. To witness for Christ is more than simply stating that you are a Christian. It is to point people to Jesus — His death for our sins, His resurrection, and His free offer of eternal life. Share that message with someone today.

3. Reach young people. Perhaps the most compelling aspect of Charlie’s impact was his ability to engage young people, connecting with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, not just politically but spiritually. His open-mic events revealed a generation searching for answers, and Charlie often shared his testimony and prayer that students would know Christ.

Charlie’s example proves that the next generation is not closed to truth or reason — they are open when engaged with courage and clarity. This is why we must reach young people. We can start Bible clubs in schools, initiate gospel conversations on campuses, and equip young people to live unashamed of Christ wherever God places them.

When persecution rises, the Gospel advances. Like the first-century church, may this tragedy become the catalyst for a new wave of Gospel advance in America and around the world.