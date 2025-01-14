Home Opinion How we pressured Meta to end its fact-checking program

Our biblically responsible investing firm played a role in Meta's recent surprising decision to end its controversial fact-checking program and censorship policies.

I am both honored and humbled to share how our shareholder engagement efforts, led by our Director of Shareholder Engagement Tim Schwarzenberger, were instrumental in speaking biblical truth to corporate power and contributed to steering Meta toward a more inclusive, free, and God-glorifying society.

On Jan 7, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was ending its third-party fact-checking program and lifting restrictions on previously censored speech — the exact sort of changes our resolution is pushing for. The very next day, a team of Meta legal and ESG executives met with Tim to personally discuss these issues with us.

Tim’s message was clear: Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has a profound responsibility to uphold freedom of expression, a principle foundational to human dignity and flourishing. He emphasized that with previous actions of silencing certain voices, Meta was not only undermining this principle but also contributing to division and distrust in society.



By contrast, the new policies will foster an environment of open dialogue and respectful debate that would not only restore trust but also enhance user engagement and shareholder value. We demanded a seat at the table as Meta works through the details of their new content moderation policies to ensure the voices of Christians and others who share our conservative, biblical values are heard.

Two days after our meeting, Meta also decided to dismantle its divisive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, which had often been criticized for prioritizing ideological conformity over genuine inclusivity. These changes reflect a broader commitment to creating a platform that values diversity of thought and welcomes all users, regardless of their beliefs or backgrounds.

The role of Inspire’s shareholder resolution

Inspire Investing, where I am CEO, stands firm on the conviction that businesses should align their practices with moral and ethical principles rooted in Scripture. Last year we submitted a shareholder resolution that is moving toward a vote at Meta's annual shareholder meeting, challenging their censorship policies which many believed disproportionately targeted certain viewpoints, including those grounded in biblical values like pro-life and traditional marriage advocates.

Our resolution was not just a symbolic act but a call for Meta to reconsider its role as a platform for free expression. We pointed out that their censorship policies alienated millions of users and eroded trust in their platforms, potentially threatening long-term shareholder value. As fiduciaries, our goal was to encourage Meta to adopt practices that would promote flourishing for all stakeholders, aligning profitability with ethical stewardship.

A win for free expression and biblical values

As we celebrate this victory, it is important to recognize that this is not just a win for our firm and the coalition we help lead. This is a win for free expression, for the millions of users who rely on Meta’s platforms to share their ideas, and for the broader culture that thrives on open dialogue.

For those of us who believe in biblical values, this moment is particularly encouraging. It demonstrates that when we engage with courage, humility, and conviction, we can influence even the most powerful corporations to align their practices with moral and ethical principles. The changes at Meta serve as a testament to the power of prayerful, principled action in the marketplace.

The broader implications

Meta’s decision to drop its censorship and DEI policies will likely have far-reaching implications, both for the company and for the tech industry as a whole. By taking a stand for neutrality and fairness, Meta is setting a new standard for how tech companies can operate in a way that promotes freedom, inclusivity, and trust.

For investors, this change underscores the importance of values-based investing. It shows that shareholder engagement is not only a powerful tool for effecting change but also a responsibility for those of us who seek to honor God with our investments. As stewards of the resources entrusted to us, we have a unique opportunity to influence corporate policies in ways that reflect biblical truth and promote human flourishing.

What's next

While this is a significant victory, our work is far from over. We remain committed to advocating for policies that align with biblical values across the companies in which we invest. We will continue to engage with Meta to ensure that their commitment to free expression and inclusivity is upheld in practice, not just in policy.

We are also encouraged by the ripple effect this decision could have on other tech companies. Meta’s actions set a powerful precedent, demonstrating that it is possible to prioritize freedom and fairness without sacrificing profitability. As other companies observe the positive outcomes of these changes, we hope they will follow suit, fostering a broader cultural shift toward more ethical and responsible corporate practices.

Conclusion

Meta’s decision to end its censorship and divisive DEI policies represents a watershed moment for free expression, corporate responsibility, and faith-based investing. As we reflect on this achievement, let us be reminded of the profound impact we can have when we engage with courage, conviction, and faith. Together, we can continue to influence the marketplace for God’s glory, ensuring that the resources entrusted to us are used to promote the good, true, and beautiful. We remain steadfast in our mission to inspire transformation for God’s glory, and we look forward to continuing this important work in the days ahead.

Will you join us?