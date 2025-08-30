Home Opinion Minneapolis tragedy: The Christian response our culture desperately needs

On Wednesday, we were confronted once again with news of a devastating and avoidable tragedy. In Minneapolis, an attack on a Christian school shattered the innocence of what would have been an otherwise normal school day and changed families’ lives forever.

The horror unfolded at Annunciation Catholic School during morning Mass. Two young children, aged 8 and 10, were tragically killed while seated in the pews and 17 others were injured — 14 of them children between the ages of 6 and 15, along with three elderly parishioners in their 80s.

The shooter, identified as 23-year-old “Robin” Westman (born Robert Paul Westman), a former student at the school, opened fire through the church’s stained glass windows before taking his own life. Westman, who legally changed his name from Robert to Robin in 2020 at the age of 17 and identified as transgender, posted a disturbing manifesto on YouTube containing demonic content and even a call to assassinate President Trump.

The FBI is investigating this as domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. While local law enforcement officials and mainstream media pundits claim that there was “no clear motive,” anyone with working eyes can see that Westman’s mental illness and deep-seated anti-Christian hatred drove this violent attack.

As an Evangelical Christian who knows what it’s like to tragically and unexpectedly lose a loved one, I’m deeply grieved for the families, praying for the wounded, and standing in solidarity with the Catholic community across America right now.

What can Christians do in light of tragedies like these? Here are three thoughts.

1) Never stop praying





In the wake of this attack, Democrats and left-leaning voices wasted no time mocking “thoughts and prayers” as empty gestures, pivoting instead to calls for stricter gun control. We’ve seen this playbook before — scoffing at faith while pushing political agendas that ignore the deeper spiritual void in our society and the reality of God’s existence and His promise to hear and answer our prayers.

Why does the left mock prayer? Because they don’t believe in God. It’s that simple. And it’s not just that they don’t believe in Him, they hate us for believing in Him. Their “god” is the government. So they don’t believe in the power of God but in the power of the nanny-state. If we could just erase the Second Amendment, this tragedy would have never happened. Or so they think.

They also fundamentally misunderstand the purpose and power of prayer. As Christians, we know prayer isn’t a magic shield against all evil. The Bible teaches that suffering and sin will persist until Christ’s return (Romans 8:22-23). Yet, we pray fervently for comfort, healing, and peace for those shattered by tragedy, trusting that the Holy Spirit brings solace beyond human understanding.

Consider the power of prayer as described in Scripture: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). Or James 5:16: “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”

These aren’t empty platitudes; they’re divine promises that have sustained believers through centuries of persecution and pain. When we lift up the victims of Annunciation — the grieving parents, the traumatized children — we invite God’s comforting presence into their lives and implore Him to empower them to endure this tragic moment and the dark days to come through the Holy Spirit.

Again, why do Democrats and leftists so bitterly attack prayer? At its core, it’s because many reject the existence of a sovereign God. Their worldview, often rooted in secular humanism, progressivism, and various forms of Marxism, sees faith as a crutch or distraction from “real” solutions like legislation.

But this mockery reveals a profound spiritual blindness — dismissing the very source of hope that has healed countless broken hearts. To my fellow conservative Christians: Stand firm! Don’t let the scoffers deter you. Keep praying boldly. As Jesus taught in Luke 18:1, we “should always pray and not give up.” In a world mocking our faith, our persistent prayers are a powerful testimony and a beacon of light.

Let us intercede for Minneapolis, for our nation, and for the lost souls who perpetrate such horrors, that they might find redemption before it’s too late.

Never, ever stop praying. It’s the most effective and powerful action you can take.

2. Recognize that anti-Christian violence is on the rise





This shooting isn’t an isolated incident. It’s part of a disturbing surge in violence against Christians and churches in America.

According to Family Research Council, incidents of hostility against U.S. churches — including vandalism, arson, and gun violence — have skyrocketed, from 54 in 2018 to over 436 in 2023, with the trend continuing into 2025. Globally, Open Doors’ 2025 World Watch List reports that 380 million Christians face high levels of persecution, but even here in the U.S., attacks on houses of worship are becoming alarmingly common. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom highlighted attacks on churches and religious sites in its 2025 report, detailing a domestic rise in anti-Christian acts.

Yet, when Christians are targeted, the response is muted compared to other groups. If this were an attack on a synagogue, we’d hear unified calls to combat antisemitism, and if on an LGBT venue, there’d be a crusade against homophobia.

But for Christians? Crickets from the media and elites. This double standard stems from a deep-seated bias, as much of the mainstream media harbors disdain for biblical Christianity, viewing it as outdated or oppressive. They don’t honestly care about our safety because, in their eyes, we’re the “oppressors.” It’s outrageous that in a nation founded on Christian principles — by Pilgrims seeking religious freedom — it’s now open season on believers.

Christians must unite to collectively lobby for our interests and protections. We need local church alliances to advocate for increased security funding, legislation that prohibits anti-Christian bias, and cultural campaigns that highlight our contributions.

Remember, America was built as a haven for faith. It was founded on the moral principles of the Christian religion. This is our home. This is the one nation on earth that we as American Christians can and should call our own. Let’s reclaim that legacy by standing together and demanding fair treatment in the public square.

3. Shut down the trans experiment in America





We also can’t ignore a troubling pattern: There has been a meteoric increase in violent attacks carried out by individuals identifying as transgender. The Minneapolis shooter is only the latest example.

These cases highlight a deeper crisis: Transgender youth are emotionally unstable and some are clearly more prone to embracing violence — in part because they’ve been brainwashed and egged on by a radical transgender activist class in schools, the medical field, the media, and statehouses. Even Elon Musk is speaking out about it.

In a little over a decade, the LGBT movement went from suing a Christian cake artist for refusing to bake a cake for a homosexual wedding to shooting up Christian schools because they teach the biblical (and scientific) view that there are only two sexes. And people said that the slippery slope was a “fallacy.”

This much is unequivocally clear: It’s time to totally shut down the transgender experiment in America, which promotes confusion over God’s created order and celebrates mental illness over biologically grounded sanity.

Transgender individuals face alarmingly high suicide rates — over 40% have attempted suicide, according to studies — often linked to underlying mental health struggles. Logically, if someone is willing to harm themselves amid such turmoil, they may be more prone to harming others when delusions go unchecked.

From a biblical perspective, transgenderism is a form of mental illness or even demonic oppression, rejecting the truth that “God created them male and female” (Genesis 1:27). No one can change their biological sex; it’s immutable, woven into our DNA by the Creator.

Again, the real problem isn’t guns — it’s society’s affirmation of delusions, which can fuel justification for violence when reality clashes with fantasy. We must not only make it illegal to allow children to transition (as is already the case in the U.K.) but we should be affirming their God-given biological sex through compassionate counseling and faith-based support.

Ban puberty blockers and surgeries for minors; prioritize therapy that addresses root causes like trauma, autism, anxiety, and depression. Trans people deserve help, not enabling that leads to regret and despair. By ending this cultural push, we protect vulnerable youth and reduce risks to society.

Conclusion: Christians, lead the charge

In reflecting on the Annunciation tragedy, we must reaffirm our commitment to never stop praying amid mockery from unbelievers, for prayer is our lifeline to God. We must recognize the rising tide of anti-Christian violence and unite to demand protection in our once-Christian nation. And we should demand the implementation of common-sense approaches in how we address confused and traumatized children by recognizing gender dysphoria as a mental illness and treating it accordingly, rather than affirming delusions that endanger lives.

Transgenderism defies God’s design and must be addressed with truth and love. But it should be no surprise that those who hate God for how He made them take that hatred out on God’s children.

As Michael Knowles put it, we must eradicate transgenderism from society. Nothing less than the lives of countless Christian kids are at stake.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.