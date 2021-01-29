'News of the World,' abortion, and the Biden administration: A biblical response

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Over the weekend, Janet and I watched Tom Hanks’ new film, "News of the World." It is a moving story of one man’s commitment to protect a girl no one wants. As viewers, we feel revulsion at those who would abuse or neglect her and celebrate the courage with which Hanks’ character cares for her.

There is something in us that venerates life and its achievements. Like football fans in Tampa Bay and Kansas City today, we celebrate when our teams win. Like the person who won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot over the weekend, we celebrate financial success. When celebrities such as Larry King, Hank Aaron, and Alicia Landry pass away, we remember their lives with gratitude.

"News of the World" is so powerful because it appeals to what Abraham Lincoln called “the better angels of our nature.” What we feel for this girl is what God feels for every girl and boy, woman and man, from conception to death.

This is why he grieves the abortion culture of our day and why he is calling you and me to do all we can to love preborn children and their mothers.

As I stated last Friday, ours is a nonpartisan ministry. As such, we do not endorse or oppose political candidates. But we are called to speak biblical truth to cultural issues even when these issues arise in a political context.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Such is the case today.

Last Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris marked the forty-eighth anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the tragic Supreme Court decision that discovered a right to abortion in the US Constitution, by stating, “We recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee responded with the tweet, “Abortion isn’t healthcare,” and encouraged others to donate $48 to a pro-life clinic.

This is just the beginning of the war on the unborn that we can expect across the coming years.

Joe Biden made clear during the presidential campaign that he would nominate federal judges who support abortion. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, he supports a federal statute legalizing abortion. He is expected in the coming days to reverse the Mexico City policy prohibiting the use of US funds by foreign organizations to promote or perform abortions.

He wants the Affordable Care Act to include coverage for abortion and will instruct his Justice Department to work to stop state restrictions on abortion access. During the campaign, he also reversed his support for the Hyde Amendment and now supports taxpayer funding for abortion. (It is estimated that this amendment has saved more than 2.4 million lives since 1976, with more than 60,000 just in 2019).

In other words, if President Biden’s policies become law, your tax dollars and mine will support abortions, despite our religious objections to the killing of preborn babies. And your state and local officials will lose the right to restrict or govern abortion where you live.

It is estimated that last year:

Communicable diseases killed more than 13 million people.

About 8.2 million lost their lives to cancer.

Nearly 5.1 million died as a result of smoking.

Some 2.5 million died from alcohol abuse.

More than 1.8 million died of coronavirus.

Road traffic accident fatalities took 1.4 million lives.

Suicides were responsible for nearly 1.1 million deaths.

By contrast, more than 42 million preborn babies died by abortion in 2020, 9 million more than all these causes combined.

I am passionately convinced that life is sacred from conception to natural death. (For more, see my article, “What does the Bible say about abortion?“)

If you agree, what can you do?

This is a question our ministry will address across the coming days and years, but let’s begin with a four-step biblical strategy we can adopt on this issue and others we are facing.

One: Be perceptive.

The Bible tells us about members of the tribe of Issachar “who had understanding of the times, to know what Israel ought to do” (1 Chronicles 12:32). Esther 1 describes “wise men who knew the times” because they were “versed in law and judgment” (v. 13). We must be people of such wisdom for such times as these.

Two: Be prayerful.

Turn discernment into intercession: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God” (Philippians 4:6). Pray for our leaders to repent where their beliefs and actions are unbiblical and to be courageous when their convictions are godly. And pray for yourself in the same way.

Three: Be proactive.

“Through love serve one another” (Galatians 5:13). Turn your prayers into action as God leads: support adoption, minister to women considering abortion, exercise your influence with elected officials, and use your platform to stand for life.

Four: Be persuasive.

We are to proclaim and defend biblical truth “with gentleness and respect” (1 Peter 3:15). It is possible to win arguments and lose souls. Women who consider or choose abortion are not enemies to be vilified but victims of an abortion culture that must be defeated through persuasion. (I will say much more about this in the coming days.)

To this end, consider part of the benedictory prayer offered at last week’s inauguration by Rev. Dr. Sylvester Beaman. The pastor prayed that under President Biden’s leadership, Americans would “give justice to the oppressed, acknowledge sin, and seek forgiveness, thus grasping reconciliation. In discovering our humanity, we will seek the good in and for all our neighbors . . . [and] care for our most vulnerable.”

Preborn children are the “most vulnerable” of all our neighbors.

How will you care for them today?

Originally posted at denisonforum.org

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit