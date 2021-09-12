No right to life, no right to liberty

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Reactions to Texas’ new law against abortion in the middle of vaccine mandates around the world reaffirms the relationship between the right to life and the right to liberty.

It isn’t surprising the people who are most angry about Texas’ anti-abortion law are also the people who are most eager for vaccine mandates.

If we do not believe unborn babies have the right to life, why should we believe unvaccinated people have the right to liberty?

America’s Declaration of Independence says: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

And to a lesser extent, Canada’s Bill of Rights says: “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.”

It’s not accidental the right to life always precedes the right to liberty. Our right to life is our most fundamental right. Dead people cannot have liberty — murdered people cannot have liberty.

Our right to liberty hinges on our right to life. If we do not have the right to life, on what basis do we have a right to anything else in life?

This is why pro-abortion laws in America, Canada and every nation are the most consequential betrayal of our self-evident, unalienable rights. Every (Western) nation today can trace their violation of people’s right to liberty from the day they violated people’s right to life.

If public health officials hadn’t first believed it is justifiable to murder unborn babies to “protect” women, they probably wouldn’t believe it is justifiable to marginalize unvaccinated people to “protect” vaccinated people.

Last week, Justin Trudeau said: “As a country, we rely on our health professionals and doctors to ensure choice and safety of mothers and women across the country. The Canadian Medical Association, the doctors organizations across the country, have very clear expectations and rules around access to abortion, it is based on healthcare principles and not ideological principles like so many who want us to reverse the position of women being able to choose what happens with their own bodies.”

Does that sound familiar?

Trudeau’s justification for stripping unvaccinated people’s right to liberty through vaccine passports is the same justification he uses to justify stripping unborn babies’ right to life through abortion.

If pre-born babies do not have rights, you and I do not have rights either. If unborn babies do not have the right to life, why should unvaccinated people have the right to liberty?

If it’s OK to murder unborn babies, why shouldn’t it be OK to marginalize unvaccinated people?

Originally published at Slow to Write.