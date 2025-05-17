Home Opinion Party of Lincoln – free us from Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood kills people. Lots of them

Imagine any business in America boasting in its annual report about killing hundreds of thousands of human beings. In addition to this bizarre self-congratulation, this same profiteer — which regularly touts its main mission of human elimination — annually celebrates being heavily funded by taxpayers to the tune of nearly a billion dollars.

That business is Planned Parenthood. And it’s finally facing the reckoning that has been decades in the making. The Republican-led Congress has advanced a bill to defund the abortion giant.

Days ago, Planned Parenthood released its latest annual report, revealing that it’s slaughtered 402,230 people. Yes, people. Every human is a person; every person is a human. It’s really that simple. And we know from science that a new human being is created at the moment of fertilization. Not only did the nation’s activist arm of the Democratic Party kill more people than ever before in its history, but it also received more money from American taxpayers in the process: $792.2 million! That’s nearly $100 million more than the previous year.

Abortion is their big moneymaker. It’s what they fight for. It brings in over 60% of their “Health Services Revenue.” And each year, it enables a huge profit. In 2023, it was $179 million. In 2024, it was $27.4 million (lessened, no doubt, by the massive $69.5 million in 2023-2024 election spending as well as massive increases in salary, advertising, public policy and public relations expenses to the tune of over $258 million).

Meanwhile, major medical services at Planned Parenthood have been plummeting for decades. In the last 20 years, breast cancer exams plunged 79% from 921,541 in 2004 to 191,197 in 2024. Keep in mind, an organization with $3.1 billion in assets only provides manual exams; women, apparently, aren’t worth purchasing a single mammogram machine. Pap Tests have plummeted nearly 70%. Prenatal care, which is less than 0.1% of their total services, is down 57%.

Guess what has never dropped? Abortion. It only increases. Ironically, killing people is their lifeline. 402,230 souls were violently wiped away in 2024 by an organization propped up by our government.

Planned Parenthood is not a leading healthcare organization. They’re a deliberately misleading activist organization. They’ve literally become what former Planned Parenthood president, Cecile Richards, envisioned in a New York Times interview in 2008: “We aim to be a kick butt political organization.”

Planned Parenthood and abortion are like politicians and corruption — inseparable.

And the most corrupt politicians are the Democrats, who will defend Planned Parenthood, no matter what. In a recent hearing, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez amusingly projected the eugenic abortion chain’s racism onto Republicans, claiming they were denying certain people the “full spectrum of healthcare” (that doesn't exist) at Planned Parenthood. The full spectrum of healthcare is available at taxpayer-funded Community Health Centers, which far outnumber Planned Parenthoods. Disproportionate death, however, is what's available at Planned Parenthood, the leading killer of black lives.

Famed voting rights and anti-poverty activist, Fannie Lou Hamer, despised Planned Parenthood and branded abortion “genocide” in the black community. Hamer was a pro-life, adoptive mother, and called out the organization birthed in eugenic racism: “So we got all kinds of children, and I’ll tell you the next thing that I don’t buy, I don’t buy distributing birth control pill and legalizing abortion, because they’re talking about us! If you want to abortionize somebody, do it to yourself because [I’m] going to try to keep the children.”

Hamer was the 20th child born into her poverty-stricken family. Imagine the world without her fire, her faith, and her fight for freedom!

Trailblazer Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and first female surgeon at Boston Medical, had the same perspective on human worth. She dedicated her life to abolishing the evil of abortion, calling out its racism and its violence. “I would guess that the abortionists have done more to get rid of generations and cripple others than all of the years of slavery and lynchings,” Dr. Jefferson, who co-founded the National Right to Life Committee, told Ebony Magazine in 1978.

Their fight wasn’t just for some. It was for all. My fight is the same. As someone adopted and loved in a diverse family of fifteen and the father of four children (two of whom were adopted), I fight for the equal right to be born. Abortion destroys our chance to love and to be loved. Black. White. And all the other beautiful hues in between. Every human, at every age and stage, has the fundamental right to Life.

Women deserve to be safe from a predatory industry that politically poses as healthcare. And as I wrote during the last election cycle, life is not a states rights issue. As a person who would be unable to vote, unable to sit in the front of a bus, or unable to marry my beautiful wife — had it not been for those who fought the Democratic Party’s deadly devotion to slavery and Jim Crow — I’m forever grateful that the federal government did its constitutional duty and protected people of my complexion from being enslaved, terrorized, and deemed less than human.

So be bold, Republicans. Dig into your rich DNA of equality. Do what should have been done a long time ago. Abort the funding that denies millions that they’re “created equal.” Abort the forced redistribution of American taxpayer dollars that grossly empower a multi-billion abortion business which “serves” less than 2% of women of reproductive age in America. Fulfill the 14th Amendment’s directive assuring equal rights in Section 1: “… nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

Democrats will rabidly fight for criminal illegal immigrants to have “due process” yet celebrate when it’s violently denied to the most innocent and defenseless among us. It’s no surprise, but the Party of Slavery and Jim Crow still can’t get “created equal” right.

Party of Lincoln, it’s time for some more emancipation. Free us from Planned Parenthood.