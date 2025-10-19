Home Opinion Pastor Appreciation Month: What pastors really need

Pastor’s appreciation month recognition can range from the amazing to abysmal. Many times, congregations aren’t sure what to give their pastor, so gifts tend to be either unexpected and unneeded or traditional and uncreative.

For those congregants looking to give their pastors something they will really value, think about how you can encourage them in the ministry. Lifeway Research has conducted several recent studies of current and former pastors that reveal what actually helps a pastor stay in the pulpit.

With that in mind, here are 11 statistics from Lifeway Research studies that can help you appreciate your pastor this month and all year long.

1. Protecting their time

67% of pastors feel they must be on-call 24 hours a day

Ease some of your pastor’s burden by protecting the time they have away from the church. They may love to hear from you, but maybe save the late-night calls for true emergencies. Give them time to relax. They and your church will be better for it.

2. Preventing them from being overwhelmed

57% of pastors say their role is frequently overwhelming

No one, including your pastor, can function at their best when they feel overwhelmed. Talk with others in your church about how you can encourage your pastor all year long. Give a gift. Write a note. Babysit their kids. An encouraged pastor is less likely to be an overwhelmed pastor.

3. Finding ways to serve your pastor, church and community

47% of pastors often feel the demands of ministry are greater than they can handle

Find ways you can serve. Instead of adding more to your pastor’s plate, take the initiative yourself. Look for needs in the church and community and then meet those needs. Your pastor will feel up to the task if they know you’re working with them.

4. Getting to know your pastor as a person outside of church

34% of pastors feel isolated in their role

When was the last time you saw your pastor outside of the church? Get to know them. Invite your pastor and their family over to dinner and maybe even pray for the meal yourself. When they’re included and appreciated outside of their role, they’re less likely to feel isolated in their role.

5. Looking for ways to mediate church disagreements

74% of pastors believe they’ll need to confront conflict in their church in the future

Pastors often devote a lot of energy to worrying about conflict in their church. What if your pastor didn’t have to? Look for ways to help navigate disagreements before they become conflicts. Pastors who aren’t thinking about church conflicts can focus on church health.

6. Showing appreciation for the pastor's spouse and children

16% of pastors say their family resents the demands of pastoral ministry

As you’re planning on showing your pastor how much you value them, don’t forget their family. Think of ways you can show love to their spouse and children. A pastor who has a family that is thankful for the ministry will be one who can serve faithfully for years.

7. Blessing your pastor financially in small and practical ways

46% of pastors are often concerned about their family’s financial security

Many families are feeling an economic pinch. Pastors are no exception. Find ways to bless them financially. Have small groups buy groceries for a week. Ask handy churchgoers to do simple home or car repairs for the pastor. Lessening that burden will make your pastor’s month.

8. Supporting your pastor's date night

66% of pastors planned a date night alone with their spouse at least once amonth

Make date night a reality for your pastor. Give them a gift certificate to their favorite restaurant. Provide babysitting for their kids. Explore other fun local events they could experience. A pastor who loves their spouse well will be a pastor who can love the bride of Christ well.

9. Encouraging your pastor to take a rest day once a week

78% of pastors unplug from ministerial work and have a day of rest at least one day a week

In the beginning, God created, but He also rested. Like all of us, pastors should follow God’s example and take a day to rest. Encourage your pastor to step away from work for a day each week, so they can continue in the ministry for years to come.

10. Helping your pastor have family time

31% of pastors say the demands of ministry keep them from spending time with their family.

Just like the rest of us, pastors want to spend time with their spouse or go to their kids’ baseball game or choir concert. Before asking your pastor to be at another church event or to come help you, make sure they’re free. Help your pastor love their family.

11. Finding new ways to regularly encourage your pastor

89% of pastors and their families regularly receive genuine encouragement from their church

Almost all pastors appreciate their church and feel their church is doing a great job of encouraging them and their families. But as you think through Pastor Appreciation Month and beyond, don’t let your pastor be the one who is discouraged. Find a new way to encourage them this week.