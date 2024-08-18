Home Opinion Pastors must boldly denounce Tim Walz's candidacy

By now, enough has come to light that tells us that Tim Walz, the Democrats' announced vice-presidential pick, is a bad dude and should get nowhere near the White House.



His policy positions as Governor of Minnesota clearly show he aligns with communist ideology, which alone should disqualify him as a candidate; especially when taking further into account reports that he has traveled to Beijing 30 times, spent his honeymoon in China, and even worse still, celebrated his 30th wedding anniversary on the same anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Add to this, he is caught on tape saying that “one persons socialism is another person’s neighborliness" — alarmingly reminiscent of World Economic Forum former chair Klaus Schwab’s remarks that communist China is a “role model.”

But if for some reason this information, which raises legitimate questions about Mr. Walz’s allegiance to America is not enough to motivate pastors to speak out against the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz ticket, the fact that Mr. Walz is also involved with the transgender movement should seal the deal.

To say we are living in the most perverse times in American history is an understatement. When government officials force school girls to share bathrooms with boys, subject them to drag queen story hours, and actively campaign to circumvent parental rights, like in California, we can certainly say that we are mirroring both the days of Noah as well as Sodom and Gomorrah.

And as those of us familiar with the Word of God know, one of the Lord's strongest rebukes has to do with the well-being of children and protecting them from exposure to sinful behavior — or else — as the Lord warns, It is better for violators “to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matthew 18:6, ESV).

This is why pastors in particular cannot take a neutral stand on Mr. Walz. Not only has Tim Walz used his position as Governor to provide female menstruation products to school boys, but in addition, it has also been reported that Mr. Walz signed a civil rights bill into law which struck existing Minnesota law that stated that, “those sexually attracted to children are not considered to be part of a legally protected group for the purposes of employment.” In other words, pedophiles can perhaps now have employment protections, thanks to Mr. Walz.

As a Nation, we are at a crossroads like never before. And just like in past times, when church leaders played instrumental roles in morally steering America in the right direction. The same urgent action is needed today.

As revivalist preacher Charles Finney said: “If there is a decay of conscience, the pulpit is responsible for it … If Satan rules in our halls of legislation, the pulpit is responsible for it. If our politics become so corrupt that the very foundations of our government are ready to fall away, the pulpit is responsible for it.”

Mr. Finney could not have said it better. For far too long influential pastors of our time have stayed mum about bad legislation or political matters that contradict biblical principles. As a result, public policy is being implemented right and left at the federal and state levels to bombard America's children with evil transgender propaganda. Mr. Walz is among the leading culprits who are facilitating this.

Surely, had more of us stood up sooner and called out politicians who have implemented perverse policy measures, kids would be safer today. But since 1954, when Lyndon B. Johnson was able to pass into law his famous “Johnson amendment,” which federally muzzled pastors from speaking about political affairs of national consequence — (as Charles Finney once did, and as a result, spurred the abolition movement that ended slavery) — now nothing but winds of silence blow from most American churches.

President Trump has stated plans to repeal the Johnson amendment and follow through on the groundwork he laid in his first administration. This is great news. However, any action Mr. Trump can take would be post-election, and it is a big risk for churches to remain silent until this coming November election. The chances for a Trump/Vance victory can only be increased if pastors speak out, and decreased if they do not.