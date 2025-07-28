Home Opinion Planned Parenthood launches pathetic ‘bros for repo’ campaign

Planned Parenthood regularly tries to gender shame men into silence when it comes to abortion, unless those men support abortion violence. If you’re “bro-choice”, be proud! Be an “ally” to women! Or so goes the propaganda.

Of course, it doesn’t involve men stepping up to responsibility or helping to provide financial or emotional support or protecting vulnerable women from a business that profits from exploitation. Nope. Planned Parenthood’s idea of “allyship” is simply men cheering on abortion and doing nothing to stop the destruction of the life that they or other fathers have helped to procreate.

With an annual revenue of over $2 billion, Planned Parenthood relies on spineless men to beef up its predatory power. And its affiliate in my state, the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood (VLPP) is trying to con Virginians into voting for a constitutional amendment to enshrine the right to kill our unborn children for any reason throughout the entire pregnancy.

Introducing the abortion giant’s latest desperate marketing gimmick — Bros for Repro. First, everyone already has the right to reproduce. Second, abortion is not an act of reproduction; it violently destroys reproduction. Third, I thought it was “No Uterus! No Say!” Guess that mantra needs to be shelved since, apparently, men can now get pregnant. The ACLU said so. Nothing says “bros” like a bunch of dudes defending a corrupt abortion biz that depends on good men’s absence.

Of course, the local news media is more than happy to help promote the moronic messaging. Here’s a sampling of this bizarre advocacy from Bros for Repro spokesperson, Democrat Josh Cole: “So, I would ask that we speak up, we show up, we stand up and we relentlessly stand up for the dignity and the sacred choice of every soul, every person and affirming that justice is holy. Freedom is sacred. And real love honors choice.”

What religion is that? It’s a deluded gospel where life isn’t sacred, and real love doesn’t defend the weak. This is from a guy who is a father and, supposedly, married to a woman but boasts that he’s the “first openly black bisexual legislator in the Commonwealth of Virginia.” Oh, and he’s a pastor. He must be preaching at the Church of Perpetual Narcissism.

Planned Parenthood knows its “bro-choice” campaign can thrive in a void. That void is the silence of the Church and the Republican Party of Virginia’s unjustifiable unwillingness to challenge the Left’s deception and disinformation. For instance, though she spoke in generalities about “standing for life” at a recent state March for Life event, GOP gubernatorial candidate — Lt. Governor Winsome Sears — says absolutely nothing about abortion on her campaign website.

In the last election Democrats couldn’t stop talking about abortion while the GOP cowardly self-censored. Governor Youngkin briefly touted a ridiculous 15-week ban (which would only impact the 4% of abortions that occur after 15 weeks). Then he stopped talking. Silence, when it comes to the commercialized slaughter of the innocent, is violence. Planned Parenthood and their Democratic allies need this lack of resistance in order to push through the state’s most radical constitutional amendment — one that legalizes unlimited and unregulated abortion.

Back in 2020, VA Democrats repealed the Women’s Right to Know Bill with their alarming “Reproductive Health Act.” It eliminated showing women ultrasounds of the unborn life within them, erased waiting periods, axed the abortionist’s responsibility to discuss the medically documented effects of abortion and wiped out providing the numerous pregnancy resources available to the mother. The VLPP claims, on their 990, that their mission is “to ensure that individuals and families have the freedom, information, and ability to make their own informed reproductive choices.” Yet Planned Parenthood worked to pass the very bill that prevents women from getting any information to make any informed decision.

Clearly “women’s rights” to a political party, that is presently and aggressively working to erase women, doesn’t believe that a woman has a right to know…anything. The Democrats work to empower the abortionist, not the patient. That’s not equality. Is this surprising? The Democratic Party has always fought against the truth that we’re all created equal (by God).

Democrats depend on a weak Virginia GOP that chooses to be silent while the pro-abortion Left screams. It makes it all so much easier to enshrine an odious “right” that allows a multi-billion-dollar abortion biz to harm and kill at will. It is the ultimate toxic form of patriarchy where women are being told by men, who have Planned Parenthood’s best interests at heart, that they need abortion.

Too often, the Party of Lincoln refuses to have the moral fortitude to respond knowledgeably and unapologetically to dispel the lies. My wife, Bethany, was once a single mom who faced an “unplanned” pregnancy. She was pressured by the biological father and co-workers to abort. She resisted and chose to be stronger than her circumstances. Today, that baby girl is my adopted daughter and the oldest of our four kiddos. She’s a sophomore at Liberty University studying to be a teacher like her mama. Her name is Radiance … the reason for the name of our nonprofit organization, The Radiance Foundation.

What women facing an unexpected pregnancy need is support. What they need is compassion. They don’t need a bunch of dudes basking in irresponsibility. There are over 50 pro-life pregnancy resources in the state of Virginia, alone, that provide all their medical services and material care for free. (Nationwide, there are over 3,000.) There are hundreds of other available Virginia resources — doctors, car ministries, food pantries, maternity homes and so much more — which are all easily locatable thanks to Her PLAN (Her Pregnancy and Life Assistance Network).

Bros for Repro calls on men to exercise the worst of their instincts. Instead of defending the most vulnerable among us, Big Abortion wants men to help destroy them. We need guys who are bro-life! To all the real men out there, women and children deserve our best.