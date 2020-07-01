Post-quarantine assessment: Is the digital or internet church really the Church?

It has received a lot of attention during the pandemic. It will receive more attention in the post-quarantine era.

Some call it the digital church.

Others call it the internet church.

In either case, it refers to people joining worship services, and even groups, virtually or digitally. They are not physically present.

I am watching this trend closely via hundreds of churches, and I am seeing more and more chatter and a lot more disagreements about the nature of the digital church. Let me share with you some of the major shifts taking place, especially since the pandemic hit.

Any church can have digital worship services with technology today. There are many options for churches today, most of them free. Facebook Live is the most common option, and it is free for the churches that use it. Just a few years ago, only the large churches with greater resources could live stream their services. Now any church with an internet connection can do so.

More church leaders are asking if the virtual or internet attendance should be counted.

The theological debates about the digital church are increasing.

Some churches are reporting a decline in physical attendance as they provide virtual attendance venues.

Churches are reporting mixed results about giving among virtual attenders.

This issue will be generational to some degree. Millennials and, even more so, Gen Z, see virtual communities as real communities. Some of them can't understand why churches can't have vibrant virtual communities in lieu of being physically present.

Though this issue is not new, it seems to be approaching a tipping point in the post-quarantine era. I will continue to keep you updated on developments regarding the virtual church.

In the meantime, let me hear from you. I suspect some of you have a strong opinion or two.

This piece was originally published at Church Answers. It first appeared in January 2018. It has been updated to reflect changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.