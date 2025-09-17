Home Opinion Prophecy is not a toy (so handle it with care)

Through the gift of prophecy, the Holy Spirit offers followers of Jesus strength, encouragement and comfort for their trials (1 Cor. 14:1-5). Prophecy also serves as a powerful weapon for spiritual warfare (1 Tim. 1:18). That said, powerful weapons require handling with care.

I became familiar with prophecy decades ago in a small, start-up fellowship. Most of us were in our 20s. What we lacked in wisdom, we made up for with zeal, especially regarding prophetic words. Unfortunately, we weren’t taught how to deliver words within the healthy guidelines provided by Scripture.

Turns out, false prophetic words harm people just as much as genuine prophetic words build them up.

An evil word



As a newlywed bride, I asked for prayer one night at church because I felt depressed. Instead of merely praying, a few individuals chimed in with a prophetic word. They claimed the depression happened because I was accustomed to “wearing the spiritual pants” and that, now that I was married, I should align myself under my husband and let him take the lead.



Someone read Revelation 2:5, “Remember then how far you have fallen; repent, and do the works you did at first. Otherwise, I will come to you and remove your lampstand from its place, unless you repent.”

I was told that if I failed to submit to my husband’s leadership, the Lord would take away my lampstand. I took that to mean my involvement in a singing ministry, which I loved.

I was devastated.

Because I blindly trusted others and had no idea prophetic words should be evaluated, I assumed these messages were from God. I felt more depressed than ever. Already a meek, compliant people-pleaser, I sank under the weight of this new burden: to work harder at staying “under” my husband in our day-to-day life and decisions.

From false word to freedom

Thirty years later, I’d long forgotten about what was spoken over me that night, but the tentacles of that damaging word still restricted and hobbled me. Now I heard God calling me to advocate for women in church leadership. My thoughts about men's and women’s roles in the church and in the home were shifting dramatically.

During that season, the speakers at our church network’s annual family camp addressed the issue of women being held back in church life. I found myself reflecting on the crippling effects of the words spoken so long ago.

Needing to process my thoughts and feelings, I sat down with a long-time, wise friend of mine. When I described what had been spoken over me, her eyes grew wide with alarm. I assured my friend that I realized the enemy used those hurtful, oppressive words to keep me bound. She exhaled a sigh of relief, then offered to pray with me and break the hold of that false prophetic word over my marriage.

When we finished praying, a sense of peace and closure settled on me.

Something shifted after that. The veil was pulled off, which had blinded me and my husband. I developed a voice. I became a more responsible teammate in marriage. After decades of making myself small, I could finally stand upright emotionally and spiritually.

Evaluation is required



In his earliest letter, Paul commands, “Do not quench the Spirit. Do not treat prophecies with contempt but test them all; hold on to what is good, reject every kind of evil.”

The Thessalonians had evidently been confused by “prophecies” which claimed Jesus had already returned. Despite serious errors, Paul does not shut down prophecy. Rather, he provides healthy guidelines for its use.

Instead of extinguishing the Spirit or despising prophecy, believers are to examine and scrutinize prophetic messages the way one tests the genuineness of a metal. After testing a word, we hold onto everything good and stay away from any evil elements.

How do we test prophecy?

A few questions help determine the validity of a prophetic message:

1. Does the word exalt Jesus and build up believers?

2. Is the word theologically sound and in agreement with Scripture?

3. Does the prophesier exhibit the fruit of the Spirit? Is he/she accountable, or a lone ranger?

4. Does the word bring attention to the prophesier, or glorify God?

5. Is the word easy to understand and apply, or so vague you can’t prove or disprove it?

6. Does the word resonate? Are you motivated to follow through with any next steps?

7. Based on the above questions, do you believe the word is from the Holy Spirit?

Red flags include:

The word fails to express the heart of Jesus.

The word contains errors of doctrine.

The prophesier fails to show good character.

The prophesier uses prophecy for selfish motives (attention, money, manipulation).

The word sounds spiritual, but is too vague to understand and apply.

The word feels controlling or shaming.

The hearer feels uneasy about the word or the prophesier.

The prophetic words spoken over me decades ago fail the test on almost every point. They were skewed by a theological bias favoring male headship. The supporting Scripture was utterly out of context. Yet the words seemed to confirm one another because of shared views on the subservience of women. And I was so compliant and uninformed that it never occurred to me they could be wrong. Had I known how to evaluate, I’d have saved myself a great deal of trouble.

I can’t change the past, but I can warn others of the Scriptural instruction to evaluate prophecies. Skipping this step leads to harm.

Perhaps you’ve been confused, deceived, or wounded by a false prophetic word. Even if it’s been many years, it’s important that you make a new, conscious choice. Grab a friend. Renounce the word. Break its power. Receive peace and freedom instead.

Prophecy is a gift from the Spirit meant for our strength, encouragement and consolation. If you’ve been hurt by the very thing that was meant to build you up, I can testify that the Comforter himself offers you healing.