'Reagan' film review: These 2 words stuck with me

Unity and hope. These are the two words that have stuck with me since I watched"Reagan".

For those of you who don’t know, the recent “Reagan” movie tells the story of Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States. As a movie producer myself, I was impressed by how incredibly well the film was crafted.

The most compelling feature of the movie was the story itself. “Reagan” focused on an essential and often overlooked component of President Reagan’s life: his deeply rooted Christian faith.

It all started when young Reagan’s mother gave him a book called “That Printer of Udell’s.” This book was the first time that Reagan learned the connection between faith and politics, and, in many ways, it became a map of his life and career.

I’m well aware that Ronald Reagan isn’t without his critics. But I don’t think people today realize just how popular he was. Today, elections are decided by a few key “battleground” states because it’s almost guaranteed how most states in our nation will vote.

Reagan didn’t face that issue. He was elected twice, in 1980 and 1984. In 1980, Reagan won 46 states, and in 1984, he only failed to win one.

That’s staggering.

Even though he was a Republican, Ronald Reagan won the vast majority of Democratic votes. The “Reagan” movie does an excellent job telling the story of why.

Ronald Reagan had a rare and remarkable combination of character and charisma. His Christian faith shaped his character. He stood for honesty, life, and integrity. Yet, he wasn’t mindlessly belligerent or antagonistic.

He was clear on what he believed, why he believed it, and was always ready to give thoughtful, reasoned answers. This earned him respect from everyone, even those who disagreed with his policies or beliefs.

President Reagan also always remembered his roots. He was raised in the small town of Dixon, Ill., and embodied small-town values and a kind, down-to-earth personality. Despite the intense pressures of politics and life on Capitol Hill, he never compromised on who he was.

That’s why this movie filled me with hope.

In a world that’s rife with political division, “Reagan” shows that unity is possible and that we can choose to reject the false dichotomy between conviction and kindness. Both can and should coexist in our political discourse.

There’s one more thing that I think everyone should take away from this important movie: You can be a person of faith and still care deeply about politics.

The world tries to tell us that faith and politics are opposed and that they should not be mixed. However, the life and testimony of Ronald Reagan and so many others tell a different story. They show that Christian values provide a solid foundation for policy, one that endures the test of time and can unify a bifurcated society.

I firmly believe we need more Christians in politics — people who are going to stand up for justice and life when so many others are compromising on crucial issues in the face of political pressure.

There is so much to learn from Ronald Reagan, but one thing stands above the rest: Faith and freedom are worth fighting for, no matter the odds or the opposition. It is time that Christians stop standing by while others lead. We must stand up for what is right and for politics to be a worthy arena.