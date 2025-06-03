Home Opinion Reckless abuse of Medicaid: Who's telling the truth?

In Isaiah chapter 59, the prophet lamented a troubling condition in his day, declaring: “Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off; for truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.”

Isaiah recognized that without truth, integrity, justice, and fairness become unattainable. When truth collapses, genuine justice is compromised.

This insight resonates powerfully today when considering recent claims made by Democratic lawmakers like Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren regarding the reconciliation bill that targets waste, fraud and abuse in Medicaid. Warren proclaimed:

“This bill would cut Medicaid, gut the Affordable Care Act, and slash food assistance. If it passes the Senate, this bill will rip health care away from 14 million people, over a quarter of a million right here in Massachusetts — all to pay for tax handouts for billionaires.”

Really? Does requiring able-bodied individuals to work equate to ripping health care away from vulnerable mothers, children, or seniors? Hardly. What it does mean is that capable individuals should engage productively rather than relying indefinitely on taxpayer-funded programs. This aligns closely with the Apostle Paul’s firm biblical instruction to the Thessalonians: “If anyone is not willing to work, let him not eat” (2 Thessalonians 3:10). Such accountability may indeed be necessary given our nation’s nearly $37 trillion debt.

However, the issue extends beyond individual responsibility. Take Ohio as an example: Republican state Rep. Mike Dovilla initiated an investigation into Ohio’s Medicaid eligibility using LexisNexis Risk Solutions. Ohio’s Medicaid enrollment ballooned to approximately 3.5 million people in 2023 — almost 30% of the state’s population — costing taxpayers $31.8 billion. The probe discovered nearly 30% of these enrollees were ineligible, including over 4,000 individuals holding liquid assets between $100,000 and $1 million, far exceeding the state’s $2,000 eligibility limit.

Why did such an unchecked expansion occur, even in a conservative state like Ohio? Primarily because the federal government covers nearly 70% of the program’s costs, reducing incentives for rigorous oversight. If Ohio merely enforced existing eligibility standards, taxpayers could save approximately $2.5 billion. Moreover, similar situations likely exist nationwide, suggesting billions more could be saved with appropriate oversight and accountability.

The reconciliation bill — aptly named the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” — may not address every instance of Medicaid waste and abuse. However, it confronts some of the most glaring abuses and discourages reckless state-level expansions that threaten genuine health care access for truly needy individuals. Politicians like Sen. Warren, prioritizing political narratives over truth, endanger the very people they claim to defend. When truth is sacrificed for political posturing, responsible policy decisions become impossible, ultimately hurting those most in need. Truth matters; without it, genuine justice and equity cannot exist.