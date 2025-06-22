Home Opinion Running on empty? How pastors overcome fatigue, reclaim energy

For many pastors and church leaders, feeling tired has moved from an occasional issue to an ongoing one. Fatigue is no longer a seasonal challenge but a chronic issue. Unfortunately, too many pastors and ministry staff across the country are running on empty, struggling to find the energy they once had.



But it doesn’t have to stay that way.

There are proven strategies that can help you break the burnout cycle and reclaim the joy of ministry.

A tipping point: The 50-hour rule

Studies show that productivity begins to decline sharply after a 50-hour workweek. By 55 hours, your effectiveness plummets. While an occasional long week will happen, overworking month after month and year after year is self-defeating. You are no more productive working 70 hours every week than 55 hours — logging 70 hours doesn’t actually get more done. In fact, overworking leads to poor focus and diminished discernment, often causing leaders to spend more time on less meaningful tasks.

What’s a simple but helpful first step? Track your hours for a month. If you regularly work 70+ hours per week, it’s time to make strategic adjustments.

1. Delegate tasks that someone else could do. Delegation is an opportunity to equip others!

2. Reduce unnecessary meetings or repetitive tasks. Is that weekly meeting necessary? Or can it be monthly?

3. Remove duties altogether by outsourcing, like landscaping or facility maintenance. Perhaps someone else can mow the church lawn, clean the facility, or replenish pew racks.

The pervasiveness of compassion fatigue

You’ve likely heard of decision fatigue, when someone makes several decisions in a short amount of time and then struggles to make additional decisions. However, compassion fatigue among pastors may be more prevalent.

Compassion fatigue is an excessive weariness due to the cumulative effect of caring for, listening to, and helping people with emotional and spiritual problems. The issue is more pervasive than most realize because pastors are the first spiritual responders in moments of crisis. They experience repeated exposure to deep and troubling matters. The result is detachment, leading to reduced compassion. Guilt then surfaces because of an inability to serve others, and a vicious cycle forms.

Understanding the root causes

Ministry fatigue doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s an accumulation of pressures that wear leaders down over time. From constant accessibility to the weight of unrealistic expectations, these forces combine to drain energy. Several factors can drive ministry fatigue.

The Always-On Phenomenon: Technology has created 24/7 access. Texts, calls, and social media messages don’t respect boundaries — and often, neither do we.

Jack-of-All-Trades Expectations: Pastors are expected to preach, counsel, manage facilities, run tech, and more. Everyone expects something different.

Unpredictable Rhythms: No week is the same. That variability makes it tough to plan or rest well.

Blurry Boundaries: Ministry and personal life often overlap. It’s hard to know when you’re off the clock.

Discouragement with a Lack of Progress: Declining attendance, rising expectations, and fewer volunteers can create a heavy sense of futility.

A path toward fulfillment

The good news? You can reverse burnout and rediscover fulfillment. Church leaders who are overcoming burnout aren’t just hoping things get better — they’re making practical changes in every area of life and leadership. Here’s how you can begin restoring your energy and finding fulfillment again.

Physical: Prioritize sleep, movement, and mental wellness. Your body is not a machine. Treat it with care. Hit pause. Margin matters. Schedule breaks into your calendar — and don’t cancel them when things get busy.

Relational: Surround yourself with encouragers. Spend more time with people who uplift you and less with chronic critics.

Spiritual: Change up your prayer rhythm. Journal your prayers. Pray in nature. Read Scripture out loud. These small shifts can reignite connection.

Mental: Reduce decision fatigue. Delegate more. Micromanaging drains energy and undermines effectiveness.

Tactical: Set smaller goals over shorter timelines. Think in six-month bursts. Progress — even in small doses — builds momentum.

Educational: Learn something unrelated to ministry. Curiosity refreshes the mind. Let yourself enjoy learning again, whether it’s baseball stats or historical biographies.

Instructional: Get a coach. Ongoing coaching gives you space to vent, gain perspective, and receive honest outside input.

You don’t have to stay stuck in fatigue. And you don’t have to figure it out alone. Countless leaders are rediscovering the joy of ministry through healthier rhythms, intentional boundaries, and proactive support. Fulfillment is possible again.

