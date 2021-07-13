Scripture calls us to share

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The Bible is filled with words of hope. God’s Word assures us that if we put our faith and trust in Jesus Christ alone, we will spend eternity with Him in Heaven. That promise gives us the hope to endure what we go through in this life. But through the Scriptures, God also gives us a purpose, a task for us to carry out here on earth—to share that hope with others.

Sharing the Gospel is not restricted to trained pastors and missionaries. God calls every one of us to share our faith. Matthew 10:8 reminds us, “Freely you have received; freely give.” But talking to others about our faith can be scary. We face possible ridicule or rejection. Many believers don’t share because they don’t know what to say or how to even begin a spiritual conversation.

Scripture reminds us what motivated Jesus. “When He saw the crowds, He had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd” (Matthew 9:36). Jesus acted out of His love for others. They desperately needed hope, and He knew that the only way they could be truly free and reconciled to God was through Him.

That’s good news! But in that same scripture, Jesus also turned to His disciples and said, “The harvest is plentiful but the workers are few” (v.37). Through His immeasurable grace, God chooses us as the carriers of that message. Paul even calls us “Christ’s ambassadors” (2 Corinthians 5:20)—to share with the world that we can be reconciled to God. But sadly, so few actively share their faith on a regular basis.

1 Peter 3:15 tells us to “always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” As believers, we are sent into the world to share the Gospel with every man, woman, and child. “I have made you a light…that you may bring salvation to the ends of the earth” (Acts 13:47).

That is a critical task! Thankfully, God promises in His Word that He will not send us to accomplish it alone. He will send the Holy Spirit to help us. “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses” (Acts 1:8). We cannot be salt and light in our own strength. The Holy Spirit gives us the power to share our faith with others. When we step out in faith, Luke 12:11-12 encourages us not to worry: “the Holy Spirit will teach you at that time what you should say.”

Paul says in Romans 1:16 that the Gospel is “the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes.” Isn’t it amazing that God chooses to use us—fearful and fallible human beings—to share that power? When we do, He gives us the amazing opportunity to witness His power in action as it changes lives for eternity.