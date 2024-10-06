Home Opinion Should your newborn baby and kindergartener receive a vaccine for an STD?

It is hard to believe we should even have to ask this question. Many parents, including myself, doctors, and even politicians like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have asked this question as more and more vaccines were added to the schedule for infants and children.[1] [2]

Back in the 1950's, I received two vaccines. In the 1970s, our son received a total of nine vaccines by age 18. Now children receive 30+ vaccines by age 2 and up to 70 by age 18. [3]

By age two, the 2024 CDC vaccine schedule requires: 3 Hepatitis B, 1 to 2 RSV, 2 to 3 Rotavirus, 3 Diphtheria, 3 Tetanus, 3 Polio, 2 to 4 Hib, 4 Pneumonia, 1 COVID-19, 2 Flu, 1 Measle, 1 Mump, 1 Rubella, 1 Chickenpox and 2 Hepatitis A. [4]

Each of these vaccines can contain multiple strains of viruses and bacteria, along with aluminum, formaldehyde, mercury, acids, contaminants, DNA particles from animals or aborted human fetal cells, unidentified viruses, and more.[5] The PPSV23 pneumonia shot alone contains 23 different strains of bacteria.[6] These vaccine materials are injected into the child and reach the child’s organs including the brain.

The purpose of vaccinating children was originally to stop dangerous diseases that spread easily and quickly in a school room or public setting. Do all these shots fulfill that original purpose? Have there been safety studies of the effect of multiple shots over a short period of time on the developing immune systems of children? These are all valid and important questions we need to ask as more vaccines are added to the schedule. In this article, I will focus on the Hepatitis B vaccine.

I first questioned the need for the Hepatitis B vaccine in 1997 as an elected official to the Colorado State Board of Education when the Colorado Health Department added it as a requirement for school attendance. Being elected on a platform to represent the parents and children of Colorado, I felt obligated to investigate. Was Hepatitis B affecting our children at epidemic proportions? Was Hepatitis B highly contagious in the classroom? Do newborns need a vaccine for an STD? I contacted doctors and scientists locally and internationally and asked them for their research.

First, are newborns at risk for Hepatitis B?

CDC guidelines recommend that newborns receive the Hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth and boosters at 2 and 4 months of age.[7]

Billboards and ads in newspapers with endorsements from sports teams and news stations appeared all over Colorado with a picture of a cute baby. The billboards and ads stated, “To you, your baby is one in a million, but to Hepatitis B she isn't anywhere near that rare.” According to the media campaign, parents should be concerned that their newborns are at risk for Hepatitis B and need vaccine protection.

After seeing those billboards and ads, I contacted the Colorado Health Department (CHD) and asked for the actual numbers of babies and children in Colorado with Hepatitis B.

According to CHD documents:

1996: 1-4 years old 0 acute cases and 1 chronic case

1997: 1-4 years old 1 acute case and 1 chronic case

CHD’s own numbers show that Hepatitis B is rare in newborns. Hepatitis B only occurs in babies whose mothers had Hepatitis B or in very rare cases from a blood transfusion with infected blood. For those children whose mothers did not have Hepatitis B or blood transfusions, it is zero in a million cases! I contacted the CHD and newspapers and complained about the misleading information, fear-mongering, and threatened to expose the lie. As a result, the billboards were taken down, the newspaper ads stopped, and the CHD refused to send me any more medical information when I requested it. Babies were still given the shot and parents remained clueless unless their baby was injured from the shot.

How contagious is Hepatitis B in a classroom setting?

By grade school Hepatitis B boosters were required because the vaccine given at birth lost its efficacy.[8]

According to the CDC Prevention Guidelines: A Guide to Action (1997):

“Unlike smallpox, whooping cough or measles, Hepatitis B is not a highly communicable disease and affects adults primarily engaged in high-risk behaviors.” According to a Colorado Department of Health and Environment fact sheet, “Hepatitis B virus is not spread through casual contact or in a typical school, office or food service setting. It is not spread by coughing, sneezing, or drinking out of the same glass. Hepatitis B is transmitted by direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person. Highest at risk are IV drug users, prostitutes, people who have frequent sex with multiple partners, health care workers exposed to blood, and babies born to infected mothers.”

The CDC's own Morbidity and Mortality Weekly reports that nationwide there were only 279 children under the age of 14 with Hepatitis B in 1996. Colorado’s Health Department recorded 15 total cases in children ages 14 and under in 1996 and 17 in 1997. These numbers do not show a highly contagious epidemic requiring schoolchildren to be vaccinated.

The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) opposed mass vaccination of children against Hepatitis B stating, “It is a national experiment on children for a disease that is not highly contagious.” Barbara Loe Fisher, founder of NVIC and parent of a vaccine-injured child, stated “Our children are a captive market for the vaccine industry.”

How deadly is the disease:

According to Harrison’s Principles of Internal Medicine 1994, Hepatitis B is not a killer for most. Symptoms of Hepatitis B may include low-grade fever, headache, cough, pain, joint swelling, fatigue, nausea, and vomiting before jaundice and inflammation of the liver set in. The symptoms can last up to four weeks. Fatigue may last a year. In acute cases of Hepatitis B, most patients do not need hospital care. 95% of patients recover completely with immunity for life. The fatality ratio is 0.1%. Of those who do not recover completely fewer than 5% become chronic carriers and one-fourth of these could possibly be in danger of life-threatening liver disease later in life.

How safe is the Hepatitis B vaccine?

In 1986 the FDA awarded Merck & Co. a license for the first recombinant DNA Hepatitis B vaccine. Later Smith Kline Beecham Pharmaceuticals was also granted a license for its genetically engineered Hepatitis B vaccine. Both companies used safety studies that followed 653 infants and children for only four to five days of being vaccinated.[9] There have been no long-term safety studies. There have been no safety studies of the effects of multiple vaccines given at one time.

I had several conversations with Australian researcher Dr. Vera Scheibner, who developed a baby respiratory monitor for crib death also known as Sudden Infant Death, SIDS, in the U.S. Her unique research led her to the discovery that almost all crib deaths occurred shortly after babies were vaccinated. This caused her to reevaluate her strong support for all vaccines and compelled her to write a book warning parents to investigate before vaccinating.[10]

Recently, RFK Jr. cited a study of children who had received the Hepatitis B vaccine within thirty days of birth. The study found that those babies who had received the shot within 30 days of birth had an 1135% increased risk of developing autism. [11] RFK Jr. also stated that the dramatic increase in childhood diseases/cancers/immune disorders that he had never heard of when he was a child could correlate with the increase in vaccines required for children.

I talked extensively with Dr. Bonnie Dunbar, Ph.D., cell biologist and pioneering vaccine researcher from Baylor Medical College, who had been collecting data on the Hepatitis B vaccine. She had been contacted by doctors and hundreds of patients who reported severe autoimmune and neurological complications post Hepatitis B vaccination in previously healthy children and adults. These included serious rashes, joint pain, chronic pain, chronic fatigue, multiple sclerosis and lupus-like symptoms, rheumatoid arthritis, and neurological dysfunction.[12]

The Minister of Health in France suspended the Hepatitis B vaccine for school children after repeated reports of the development of autoimmune and neurological disorders after being vaccinated. Subsequently, the July 31, 1998, issue of Science reported that 15,000 French citizens filed a suit against the French government “accusing it of understating the vaccine's risks and exaggerating the benefits for the average person.”[13]

“Children younger than 14 are three times more likely to die or suffer adverse reactions after receiving Hepatitis B vaccines than to catch the disease. It’s one thing to bar a student from school if he is carrying an infectious disease posing a threat to other children. But to require questionable medical treatment as a condition of attendance crosses over the line of practicing medicine” said Dr. Jane Orient M.D. Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS). [14]

Why do doctors and HMOs promote the vaccine?

During a doctor’s visit, I saw a poster on the wall promoting the Hepatitis B vaccine for infants and schoolchildren. I pointed to the poster and asked my doctor, “Why would an infant need a vaccine for a sexually transmitted disease if the mother does not have the disease?” He agreed that an infant does not need the shot. Then I asked my doctor, “Why should school children get the shot?” He explained, “A child could get Hepatitis B if he has an open cut and comes in contact with an open cut of an infected child during a contact sport.” So, I showed him the Colorado Health Department numbers of how many school children had Hepatitis B and asked, “Why don't we just restrict the few children who have Hepatitis B from contact sports instead of vaccinating hundreds of thousands of healthy children?” He agreed that would be a better plan. I then asked him, “Why is the HMO pushing this vaccine?” and pointed to the poster on the wall again. He said, “To be perfectly honest, the HMO gets financial rewards for every ‘fully’ vaccinated child.” Meaning, children must be given every single vaccine on the CDC schedule for the HMO to get their financial reward from the CDC. Cha-ching. Follow the money.

Why do Health Departments put Hepatitis B on the list of required vaccines for babies and schoolchildren?

When I asked the head of the Colorado Health Department this question, he told me that they needed to “catch” the children and protect them before they became sexually active. Really? Are toddlers sexually active? How about grade schoolers? What if a parent teaches their child abstinence?

For parents who don't teach abstinence and believe the shot is necessary to protect their sexually active teen, they are free to give their child the shot. However, I would warn them that the Hepatitis B shot could give them a false sense of security because it does not protect them from other sexually transmitted diseases. The Colorado Department of Health stated that over 200 sexually transmitted diseases have been identified. Some do not have names yet.[15] [16]

Is the CDC going to keep adding more vaccines for STDs to infant and school children’s vaccine schedule?

The CDC added the Gardasil shot to the schedule for schoolchildren several years ago with deadly results. The Gardasil shot is for sexually transmitted Human Papillomavirus, aka genital warts. Parents were told the shot was to prevent cancer. Many parents of injured girls have spoken out. Drug companies are currently developing vaccines for Herpes, Gonorrhea, Syphilis, and Chlamydia.[17] In 2022 Moderna vaccinated its first participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial of an experimental HIV vaccine utilizing mRNA technology.[18]

Who decides which vaccines are necessary for our children?

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, ACIP, recommends the vaccination schedule for all children in the United States. The CDC appoints the committee members of ACIP and defers to their recommendations. Many of the committee members on ACIP either used to work for the very drug companies that they are now approving vaccines for or are hired by the drug companies and awarded high-paying jobs after their term on the ACIP is over if they had done a good job approving their vaccines. It is a revolving door. This is a direct conflict of interest.

Did I get the Hepatitis B vaccine removed from Colorado’s school entrance requirements?

The Colorado Health Department had control over deciding which vaccines to mandate for school entrance. To get it removed I needed to seek legislation, so I asked a Colorado State Senator to carry legislation to remove the Hepatitis B vaccine from the school requirement list. We flew in Dr. Jane Orient, head of the AAPS, and Dr. Bonnie Dunbar, internationally acclaimed vaccine researcher to testify at the hearing. NVIC founder, Barbara Loe Fischer, as well as numerous doctors, scientists, nurses, and parents whose children had been damaged by the Hepatitis B vaccine, came to testify. The hearing started at 9 am. The drug companies, the health department, and the pro Hepatitis B vaccine people testified for 6 ½ hours. At 3:30 we were finally allowed to testify but we were told they were "tired" of hearing testimony. They restricted us to 3 minutes each and only allowed five people to testify. After 15 minutes the testimony was closed and the legislation to remove the Hepatitis B vaccine was voted on. We lost. We were down but not defeated. It was a wake-up call to an upward battle to gain back control over our children’s health.

What can You do?

If after learning the facts you are now concerned, some states provide parents with opt-out provisions for health, religion, or personal reasons. However, some states are eliminating these exemptions. Many parents whose states do not provide exemptions have chosen to homeschool. The choice is yours and not the government or the drug companies. Get involved locally and nationally. Contact your elected representatives. Most importantly, I encourage you to educate yourself further on this issue and know the facts before you vax.

