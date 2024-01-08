Home Opinion Southern Baptists are teaching us to bring people back to church

Amid spiraling church attendance nationwide, theologically conservative Southern Baptists are paving the way for church growth in the most unlikely of places: the notably progressive land of New England.

The denomination’s churches are thriving in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, where church attendance has historically been remarkably low.

In the face of growing criticism for a spate of scandals, Southern Baptists have nevertheless flourished in this spiritually parched region for several distinct reasons: aggressive church planting, innovative community focus, and an enthusiastic embrace of growing immigrant populations.

This growth is the fruit of work Southern Baptists cultivated for years. Rather than throwing together large and trendy, seeker-friendly churches, they’ve been dedicated to small, organic church plants with deep faith and staying power based on bottom-up community growth and a focus on discipleship.

Other denominations should take note of such long-winded dedication.

Since 2010, Southern Baptists have planted over 10,000 churches nationwide with a heavy focus on less churched areas. These efforts clearly resonate in New England, a spiritually dead wilderness experiencing resurrection through the prayer and diligence of Christian New Englanders who refuse to give up.

The importance of Southern Baptists’ vision for planting lots of small, targeted churches cannot be overemphasized. It is the primary reason we’re seeing a revival there.

Studies show that new church plants always attract a higher population of de-churched people. Lifeway Research reports that 42% of those attending new church plants were previously unchurched. The fresher and more hyper-localized, the more unchurched people show up. It’s a template that every denomination should begin following — and expect for it to work.

The Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) found that churches that expect to multiply by 10 are actually doing so in practice. Christians must get busy, optimistic, and practical about creating new churches to meet people where they are right now. Like Southern Baptists, they can set out long-term plans with an open mind as to how their churches might develop.

Dave Ferguson, president of the “church multiplication” non-profit Exponential, said Southern Baptists are not only planting churches but leading networks of multiplication. These networks, he said, are key. They naturally create more interest, vision, and boots on the ground.

“In business terms,” he told the Christian Post. “They are scaling what they’re doing.”

But it’s not just scaling: It’s scaling within a particular environment. Cookie-cutter churches are out. Customized churches are in.

Because of the post-Christian nature in New England, church leaders there don’t submit to a traditional church growth playbook and each new church takes on a life of its own, according to the local people.

“Here, we take a whiteboard approach to building churches,” said John Ames, a former Boston church planter and current local lead of SEND Relief, the global compassion ministry arm of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).

This squares with church growth expert Carey Nieuwhof’s declaration that churches that “love their methods more than their mission will die.” That’s proving true for many old-school denominations and churches that refuse to adapt.

In a sense, these Southern Baptist church planters are missionaries in their own cities, embedding themselves as active neighbors, civic leaders, and community members.

Consider that when missionaries begin their work in a foreign country, they often spend a full year or more just getting to know people around them. The work of church building and soul saving comes after they’ve built trust. The same could be true in our own country.

In Maine, Coleman’s church uses sports to connect with local residents, hosting camps and events that build community trust and appreciation. In Boston, Ames said churches invest locally by adopting public schools and caring for teachers, staff, and students. They prioritize embracing refugees with welcome teams and care circles, as well.

New England church planters I spoke with testify a primary commitment to compassionate social engagement and being “faithfully present” in relationships with residents before worrying about church growth.

Ames said this “winsome” approach has been the norm in New England for Southern Baptist churches for 15 years — and organic church growth is a natural side effect of such attitudes. Hospitality is crucial to sustainable and fruitful immigrant-led churches, which make up 57% of Baptist churches here.

There’s one more reason Southern Baptists are drawing this population in. Historically, immigrants and the unchurched tend to flock to and create more biblically orthodox churches. To this point, the Faith Communities Today study found that “the clergy of the growing churches were the most theologically conservative.” Their less conservative counterparts were more likely to lead dying churches.

We can expect to see evangelical-style churches like those in New England expand even more in the future because of immigration. Latino Protestants are the fastest-growing group of evangelicals in the country and any denomination that latches on to their spiritual fervor will discover prosperity.

Outside of Southern Baptists, other conservative denominations, like the Assemblies of God, have seen incredible growth globally and specifically in another spiritual desert, the U.S. Pacific Northwest.

Ferguson said he also sees Wesleyan and Vineyard leadership aggressively planting new churches in strategic and fruitful ways.

The hope and strategy of New England Southern Baptist churches can be replicated denominationally and geographically.

Their success proves that Christians need not alter their theology, appeal to worldly ideals, or become entertainment-focused megacenters to draw people in. Rather, we can employ patience, go back to the basics, and authentically connect with people where they are right now.

The last was Jesus urging His followers to “go and make disciples.”

Southern Baptists are heeding this call in some of the spiritually darkest corners of America — and their obedience has been blessed.