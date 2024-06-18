Home Opinion Supreme Court's decision on abortion drugs: A wake-up call for church leaders

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in U.S. Food and Drug Administration v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine is a disappointing setback in the fight to protect women's health and well-being. It is also a wake-up call about the need for moral clarity within the Church on the issue of abortion.

The fact remains that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has failed to abide by its legal obligations to protect the health, safety, and welfare of girls and women. Sadly, the ruling allows these dangerous drugs to remain widely accessible without proper medical oversight. This decision should challenge Christian pastors and church leaders to play a more active role in providing moral clarity, and educating and warning their congregations about the true danger and risks of abortion.

As Senior Counsel Erin Hawley of Alliance Defending Freedom notes, "The FDA recklessly leaves women and girls to take these high-risk drugs all alone in their homes or dorm rooms, without requiring the ongoing, in-person care of a doctor." The FDA's own label warns that approximately one in 25 women who take chemical abortion drugs will end up in the emergency room. This alarming statistic highlights the physical risks associated with these drugs and the need for increased awareness and support within our churches.

Beyond the physical dangers, many women also experience a range of emotional side effects after an abortion. These can include depression, thoughts of suicide, feelings of grief, anxiety, lowered self-esteem, regret, sexual dysfunction, avoidance of emotional attachment, flashbacks, and substance abuse. These emotional challenges may manifest immediately after an abortion or gradually over a longer period of time, impacting their spiritual development. This underscores the need for ongoing emotional and spiritual support and care for post-abortive women.

As I’ve written before, science and medicine have long established that human life begins at conception, so abortion of any kind intentionally ends a human life and is morally wrong. Church pastors have a responsibility to provide and teach moral clarity. Romans 12:2 calls on Christ followers “be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” and this would include changing misinformation and false beliefs about the unborn, and about abortion, that are too common even among regular church-goers.

Christian church and ministry leaders have both the responsibility to courageously address the issue of abortion within their congregations and provide a grace-filled, compassionate environment for women to both heal and grow in their faith. Churches are called to proclaim the gospel and foster discipleship. Increasingly, part of this mission must involve helping women avoid the physical and emotional damage of abortion. By educating congregations about the risks associated with abortion drugs, pastors and leaders can lovingly empower women to make truthful, informed decisions that align with Scripture and that clearly points to the truth about God’s nature.

Church leaders must play a larger role through women’s discipleship by:

Preaching and teaching about the sanctity of life, the immorality of abortion, and the importance of protecting both the unborn and the well-being of women. Offering Bible studies, support groups, accurate educational resources about abortion, and counseling services specifically designed for women who have experienced abortion. Partnering with local pregnancy resource centers to provide practical assistance and alternatives to abortion. Encouraging truthful, open and honest conversations about abortion within the church, fostering a culture of truth-based compassion and understanding. Equipping and encouraging church members to be a source of support and encouragement for women facing unplanned pregnancies or struggling with the aftermath of an abortion.

Lastly, churches must redouble efforts and continue to invest in strengthening marriage within their congregations and teaching the biblical principles of sex within marriage. The data is clear. Marriage is one of the most significant factors in reducing the incidence of abortion among women, as evidenced by the fact that the rate of abortions among unmarried women is approximately ten times higher than for married women.

The recent Supreme Court decision may be disheartening, but it should serve as a rallying cry for pastors and church leaders to step up and meet this moral challenge head-on. The church must be a sanctuary where all followers of Christ can deepen their discipleship and experience a transformative "renewing of the mind" through the power of truth, shared in a spirit of love and compassion. As John Adams wisely noted, "Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." Now more than ever, the church has a vital role to play in shaping the moral fabric of our society and guiding our nation toward a future that upholds the values upon which it was founded.

To learn more about abortion recovery and healing, visit https://abortionhealing.org. For help with an unplanned pregnancy or more resources, visit https://pregnancydecisionline.org/.