Sy Rogers, global evangelist for sexuality, dies of cancer at 63

“There are two kinds of people — those who live hoping God will make them happy and those who live to make God happy.” Sy Rogers

Sy Rogers, a leading apologist for healthy sexuality in the church, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 63 after battling kidney cancer for eight months. This was his second bout with cancer. He had been in remission for five years.

Regarded as a gifted speaker, Sy’s teaching ministry spanned over three decades and reached across six continents.

Sy was a popular conference speaker in evangelical circles and his seminars and speaking events were conducted interdenominationally for leadership events (National Youth Leaders), Bible colleges (Biola, Christ for the Nations, Azusa Pacific, Regent), youth festivals (Parachute Music Festival in New Zealand), counselor training, women’s conferences, and men's events. Sy was also an award-winning talk show host. In 1996, Sy was selected by Christianity Today as one of “50 Up and Coming Evangelical Leaders Under 40.”

For the last two decades Sy was an apologist for sexual integrity and healthy relationships. He preached in a wide variety of influential pulpits, from Southern Baptist to Presbyterian to Pentecostal, including Ed Young’s Fellowship Church (Dallas, Texas) to Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel (Gainesville, Georgia) to London’s Kensington Temple to Australia’s Riverview Church. Most recently Sy served as a teaching pastor at Life Church, the largest church in New Zealand, for six years starting in 2012 while maintaining his international speaking ministry.

Married to Karen since 1982, Sy and his family lived on three different continents. In the late-'80s, Sy was a pioneer in the fledgling ex-gay movement and directed the now defunct parachurch ministry in Orlando, Florida, called Eleutheros, a Greek word for freedom from bondage.

A former homosexual, Sy’s ministry offered pastoral care and support groups for clients who struggled with sexual confusion, abuse, and gender identity issues. From 1988 to 1990, Sy also served one term as president of Exodus International, a coalition of like-minded support groups for people with unwanted same-sex attractions.

Despite leaving homosexuality in 1980, getting married in 1982 and starting a family three years later, it seems Sy could never do enough to satisfy his detractors. Sy often quipped, “I find it remarkably ironic that, of all the men in the world, God picked me as His public example of redeemed manhood. How very like God to choose the person that no one else would. But God’s version of public relations is different.”

In 1991 Sy and his family moved to Singapore, where Sy was one of 25 pastors on staff with the dynamic Anglican church, Church of our Savior. While there, Sy founded a recovery ministry that is still in operation today, called Choices. Then Sy’s family migrated to New Zealand in 1998, where his itinerant preaching and teaching ministry was launched, but not before Sy spent a year as part of the evangelistic ministry of No Longer Music. Sy performed as the lead vocalist in the four-continent world tour, called Primordial, a Christian rock operetta that played in major secular night clubs, portraying the character of God on trial in a world of suffering.

Sy and his family relocated back to Orlando in 2001 for 11 years, where he worked as a full-time itinerant teaching pastor. In 2012 Sy moved with his family back to New Zealand, where he served as part of the pastoral teaching staff, taught in the Bible college, and worked with the creative arts team. He divided his time between Life Church and his global itinerant preaching ministry.

His life-changing insights and dramatic story of overcoming childhood sexual abuse and homosexuality have been featured in his own testimony DVD, titled "One of the Boys," and numerous media interviews and articles, including Joni Lamb, "The 700 Club," Reality magazine, "Good Morning Australia," Open House, and Last Days Ministries, and featured in several books written by authors such as Philip Baker and Dr. D. James Kennedy. A recent version of Sy’s story was featured as part of a 2014 series at Ed Young’s church in Dallas called Mythbusters.

Upon hearing of his passing, Priscilla Shirer commented on Instagram describing Sy’s death as a “huge loss for the Church ....and for any of us who knew him. His message and ministry was INCREDIBLY unique. His brilliance was astounding.” Jentezen Franklin described Sy as “one of the most informed and skilled speakers we have ever hosted.” Hillsong founders Brian and Bobbie Houston wrote, “Sy was truly one of the kindest people you could ever meet. He exemplified grace and freedom and a passion to always bless others.”

Sy is survived by his wife, Karen, daughter Grace, son-in-law Steve, and his grandchildren, ages 8 and 4.