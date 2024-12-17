Home Opinion Syria is in big trouble. Watch out, Christians and Muslims

HTS ruling over Syria will prove to be as devastating for the Syrian people as the Taliban retaking Afghanistan.

The current de facto leader in Syria is Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the head of HAYAT TAHRIR AL-SHAM (HTS), a rebranded affiliate of Al Qaeda. Despite his claims to have renounced violence and embraced pluralism and tolerance, experts believe this is a strategic maneuver to avoid Western intervention.

Al-Golani's history of involvement in terrorist activities spans decades, making his supposed transformation quite inconceivable. His past actions and the deeply ingrained Jihadist ideology of eliminating those who reject Islam cast doubt on his claims of moderation. The core tenets of Jihadism, which advocate for violence against non-believers, are difficult to reconcile with al-Golani's professed commitment to ending violence and conflict.

This raises concerns about the future of Syria under his leadership and the potential for continued instability. The real possibility of him reverting to his former violent tactics and pursuing a Jihadist agenda poses a significant threat to regional and global security. In fact, HTS fighters were caught on video publicly boasting that Syria was merely a stopping ground before they went to conquer Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

These Jihadists are cruel, oppressive, and merciless. We are already seeing the wanton massacre of dissidents and Christians on the streets. The new US administration may seek to avoid embroiling our military and financial resources in yet another foreign civil war, but losing another major Middle Eastern country to terrorists is not a sustainable reality.



The Syrian Civil War, which began in 2011, has led to a fragmented landscape with various factions controlling different regions. Key militia groups include the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by Kurdish fighters, battling for control against forces loyal to the Syrian government, as well as various extremist groups like ISIS remnants and al-Qaeda affiliates. Additionally, foreign powers such as Russia, the United States, and Turkey maintain strategic interests, further complicating the situation. This ongoing conflict has resulted in significant humanitarian crises, with millions displaced and many in need of aid.

The Bible repeatedly mentions the great and beautiful city of Damascus and its ultimate demise in God’s prophetic timeline.

“An oracle concerning Damascus. Behold, Damascus will cease to be a city and will become a heap of ruins” (Isaiah 17:1)

It was on the road to Damascus that Apostle Paul met the Lord Jesus Christ. Christianity had flourished in this region for hundreds of years until the advent of Islam. Then, it became the capital of the Ummayad Dynasty and continued to prosper. The Ottoman Empire took over and ruled until the 1900s, when the Middle East was carved up under the Sykes-Pikot Agreement, parceling out pieces between England and France. Syria and Lebanon became ruled under a French mandate.

For devout Muslims, all of Syria, cities like Dabiq and Damascus are significant because Muhammed told them the land was holy. It is specifically said that their “Jesus” would descend into the city of Damascus to fight and defeat the Anti-Christ in Armageddon. Many people don’t know that Muslims believe that Jesus was born of a virgin and will return from Heaven to fight the Anti-Christ. While Syria is in the news, the topic of Jesus in the End Times can be a great way to start a discussion about the Divinity of Christ.

In the book of Amos, thousands of years ago, the Lord also says about Damascus:

“Thus says the LORD, ‘for three transgressions of Damascus and for four, I will not revoke its punishment ... I will send fire upon the house of Hazael, and it will consume the citadels of Ben-Hadad. I will also break the gate bar of Damascus and cut off the inhabitants from the Valley of Aven” (Amos 1:3-5).

Though this was fulfilled by the Assyrians about 20 years later, current headlines may imply there was a future prophetic meaning as well. The Assad regime that ruled for over 50 years was destroyed. The Valley of Aven is very close to Damascus and it was conquered. Israel has strategically and decisively destroyed almost all of their military capability. Missiles, naval ships, fighter jets, and ammunition that could have been used against Israel were destroyed. The rebel forces took over the Assad palace without any resistance.

We cannot say for sure if this indicates a fulfillment of prophecy, but Israel has crippled a major threat emanating from this region. The Lord's decrees pronounce judgment on the neighboring enemies of Israel — that reality is timeless. Whether it is against Syria, Lebanon, or Palestine, God promises victory to his people. However, we should not be under any delusion that the dangerous coalition of militia groups that took over will bring peace to this region.

Though HTS and Golani are designated foreign terrorist organizations with an FBI bounty of 10 million dollars on Golani's head, this designation doesn't legally prohibit U.S. officials from communicating with them. With about 30 days left until Trump takes office, President Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan says the US will not provide aid or interfere in the transition; however, US officials are in discussions with the group.

Trump has indicated on social media that he intends to stay out of the conflict as well. However, we have a serious national security interest in preventing the rise of more terror recruiting in Syria. In 2014-2016, the rise of ISIS and its recruiting in the US was a tremendous problem. Over 250 American kids were radicalized, and many went over to fight and die in the civil war. The US will need a strategic plan for limiting the effects of this conflict on our interests here at home but also its potential to attack our allies, Israel and Saudi Arabia. I talk more about the US efforts to combat homegrown violent extremism in my new book, Living Fearless in Christ.



The fall of Damascus is significant both politically and spiritually. It appears we are quickly approaching what once was referred to as a Clash of Civilizations. As a Christian, my Bible confirms it.