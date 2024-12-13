Home Opinion Syria’s fall: Stability in Middle East now unattainable?

Seeing the downfall of the Assad regime is a momentous occasion. The joy and relief in the streets of Damascus are evident as people celebrate their newfound freedom. It serves as a strong reminder of the resilience and courage of the Syrian people.

Since 1971, the people of Syria, especially the Sunni majority, have lived under the authoritarian rule of the Assad family. Bashar al-Assad took over the presidency in 2000 following the tragic death of his older brother, Bassel, in a car accident.

When Assad came to power as a member of the Alawite Shiite minority, it complicated the situation in Syria. The already intricate political landscape became even more challenging due to the alliance between Shiites and Iran, particularly through Hezbollah, which encompasses various Shiite factions.

In forging a strategic partnership during the critical years of 2005 to 2009, Syria and Iran committed to mutual support against what they termed “common enemies.” This alliance eventually led to the Arab Spring and ignited a wave of protests in 2011, leading to a brutal civil war in Syria. Russia's involvement only intensified the conflict, as its alliance with Iran strengthened its military capabilities.

However, as with any major change, this celebration has its fair share of uncertainty. As I stood in solidarity with the Syrian people, it didn’t take long for me to wonder what the fall of the Assad regime signifies for the many terrorist groups competing for power in the region.

For example, I wonder what kind of leadership the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) will offer in its place. The HTS is an Islamist militant rebel group led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, who has declared himself the next leader of Syria and has direct ties to al-Qaeda. In my opinion, that’s not giving much hope to the Syrian people.

But that’s not Syria’s only problem.

To the east, a Kurdish-led rebel army has taken control of Deir El-Zour. It’s also important to acknowledge the ongoing presence of ISIS in Syria. This region holds a significant allure for them, as their apocalyptic beliefs suggest that the prophet Jesus will return for a climactic battle in Dabiq, Syria, signaling the approach of the end times.

Considering the unrest among the Syrian people and the rivalry among various terrorist groups for power, it’s clear why countries like Turkey, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia are staying alert. They are closely watching the situation in Syria and are aware of the uncertainty surrounding what these developments could mean for the region's stability.

Another key player deeply affected by the instability in Syria is our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel. They have a lot at stake and are actively working to secure their borders and safeguard their interests in the region.

Given that Syria shares a northern border with Israel and the rise of many rebel factions is gaining ground, Israeli troops swiftly seized control of the Golan Heights in an effort, as Benjamin Netanyahu stated, to ensure Israel’s “security and sovereignty.”

According to The Times of Israel, “Israeli Air Force and Navy strike missile depots, naval vessels, fighter jets and more to ensure they don’t fall into the wrong hands.”

There are countless reasons why the situation in Syria should resonate with all of us.

For years, the Syrian people have endured unimaginable heartache, oppression, and turmoil at the hands of dictators. While we enjoy our freedoms, let’s take a moment to reflect on their plight and pray for a day when they, along with the millions of refugees, can experience true and lasting freedom in their homeland.

Additionally, Syria holds a crucial position in the Middle East, having been a launchpad for numerous attacks on Israel. Without peace in Syria, true stability in the region seems almost unattainable.

Finally, let’s not forget that Damascus, Syria’s capital, is one of the oldest cities in the world. It holds great significance in the context of biblical prophecy, as outlined in Isaiah 17 and Jeremiah 49.

There are many reasons why we should genuinely care and keep praying for peace in Syria. Ultimately, we should also pray for the return of Jesus Christ, the only One with the power to heal our world and bring everlasting peace.

Let’s not ignore what’s happening; instead, let’s engage with compassion and urgency.