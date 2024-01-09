Home Opinion The advantages of a Spirit-controlled life

Perhaps you have noticed how we can become our own worst enemy at times. For example, whenever we obsess over things that bother us, our feelings start to spin out of control. And every time we give into ungodly desires, we place ourselves under the oppressive power of our sinful nature.

Life would sure be less complicated without worry and temptation. Thankfully, we will never be worried or tempted in Heaven. But since we are not yet in Paradise, we must remain vigilant.

“When tempted, no one should say, ‘God is tempting me.’ For God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does He tempt anyone; but each one is tempted when, by his own evil desire, he is dragged away and enticed. Then, after desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, gives birth to death” (James 1:13-15).

Do you have any idea what your life would look like if you lived under the control of the Holy Spirit? If you are a believer in Jesus, then you have started to experience this spiritual dynamic firsthand. The Apostle Paul wrote, “Those controlled by the sinful nature cannot please God. You, however, are controlled not by the sinful nature but by the Spirit, if the Spirit of God lives in you” (Romans 8:8-9).

When you received Jesus as your Savior, your body became “a temple of the Holy Spirit” (1 Corinthians 6:19). The instant you were converted is the moment the Holy Spirit began to take control. The “old you” was put to death, (see Romans 6:6-14) and the “new you” rose up to live a new life (see Ephesians 4:22-24). The “new you” is actually “Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27). Paul wrote, “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:20).

Now that you are free in Christ, you have started to experience the joy of being “set free from sin” (Romans 6:18). In other words, you are now completely free to say “No” to temptation (see Titus 2:11-12). “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom” (2 Corinthians 3:17).

In addition, the fruit of the Spirit is produced in the life of every believer who is living under the control of the Holy Spirit. And this fruit is of the highest quality! “The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control” (Galatians 5:22-23). The last item on that list, self-control, is crucial to living a Spirit-controlled life. When “self” is out of control, many problems develop.

The advantages of a Spirit-controlled life are numerous. The world cannot begin to provide the peace God gives you when the Holy Spirit is refreshing your soul. “Those who belong to Christ Jesus have crucified the sinful nature with its passions and desires. Since we live by the Spirit, let us keep in step with the Spirit” (Galatians 5:24-25). How so? By saying “No” to any thoughts, words, and deeds that grieve the Holy Spirit. (see Ephesians 4:29-32).

The greatest advantage of living a Spirit-controlled life is the result: “The mind controlled by the Spirit is life and peace” (Romans 8:6). Each one of us gets to choose. We can either dig in our heels like a strong-willed obstinate child or surrender our soul to God and grow into spiritual maturity. Jesus washes our sins away and fills us with the Holy Spirit when we confess our sins to the Lord and trust in Christ alone for salvation (see Acts 4:12).

So, what do you say? Would you like to yield yourself to the control of the Holy Spirit? If so, you will first need to trust Christ as your Savior. Apart from saving faith in Jesus, it is impossible to live a Spirit-controlled life.

Andrew Murray (1828-1917) was a South African writer, teacher and pastor. He wrote, “It is not as if we had to seek to have more of the Spirit. We have Him in the fullness of the gift as it is. It is rather the Holy Spirit who must have more of us. As we yield ourselves entirely to Him, He will entirely fill us. It is from within that the blessing must come. The fountain of living water is already there; the fountain has only to be open and every obstruction cleared and the water shall stream forth. It must spring from within.”

Jesus described this fountain when he said, “'If a man is thirsty, let him come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as the Scripture has said, streams of living water will flow from within him.’ By this he meant the Spirit, whom those who believed in him were later to receive” (John 7:37-38).

Believe and receive, and then seek to please God with all of your thoughts, words, and actions. A tall order? Yes indeed, and yet it is so refreshing when “self” stays off the throne of your heart. After all, that spot already belongs to King Jesus if you are a follower of Christ.

Always remember: After conversion, a Spirit-controlled life involves the Holy Spirit having more of us as Christ enables us to maintain self-control throughout the day. “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13).