The breaking of America: What hurts the most

The state of our nation today reminds me of “The Twilight Zone” reruns that I watched as a young boy. They were always very eerie and unsettling.

This is fact not fiction

For those unfamiliar with “The Twilight Zone,” it was a science fiction horror series that ended in 1964. Each episode began with an introduction from host Rod Serling telling the viewer they were entering “the Twilight Zone,” and featured a story where the actors experience very disturbing or unusual events, sometimes scary, sometimes comical.

But for us today, this is no TV series — many disturbing events we hear of in the news and in our communities are real. For example:

The support for pro-terror groups who butcher women and children: University of Maryland Palestinian rally under investigation after apparent calls for ‘Holocaust 2.0’

The battle over ridiculous pronouns and the support for mental health issues surrounding illicit sexual behavior while silencing those who dare to challenge them. Instead of offering hope and direction, they are given accolades and applause: “The wicked freely parade and prance about while evil is praised throughout the land” (Psalm 12:8).

The alarming increase in school shootings and the manifestos that reveal who should also be held responsible for their destructive influences.

The enemy has penetrated our walls (borders). Like the Trojan Horse, it's no longer a matter of “if” but “when” the hammer falls.

The debilitating effects of the opioid and fentanyl crisis, especially in major cities.

The drag queen story hours where godless and perverted men get permission to groom children.

The thunderous applause from California, Ohio, and New York because they can kill their babies up to birth.

The incredible stupidity that suggests men can have babies. Not even “The Twilight Zone” dared to go there!

The weak and woke pastors who lack the courage and the backbone to boldly stand for the truth.

And finally, the brokenness of families that few seemed concerned about. Michael Reagan, the son of Ronald Reagan, wrote of his parent’s divorce, “Divorce is where two adults take everything that matters to a child — the child’s home, family, security, and sense of being loved and protected — and they smash it [to pieces], leave it in ruins on the floor, then walk out and leave the child to clean up the mess.”

Running from the remedy



What alarms, shocks, and hurts the most is that most Americans are provoking God by running from the remedy and cursing the cure!

You may say, “Shane, this is hard to hear!” Yes, it is, but at this stage in the game, it's very healthy to mourn and weep at the mess we've created.

We must procure the aid of God via the blessing of brokenness and the gift of humility: “The call to repentance is not cruel, but caring. The call to holiness is not enslaving but liberating” (Rob Fultz).

We all fear something

We all fear something and fear controls our actions. The Left fears the Right, and the majority of the Right fears the Left. We need to start fearing God again: As we’ve learned throughout history, men are either controlled by the Bible or by the bayonet.

Let’s be crystal clear here: A national awakening sparked by the fear of God is our only hope (cf. Ex. 20:20). Christian galas, events, festivals, and conferences are great, but they will never usher in God’s presence. Business as usual is not going to cut it anymore.

The early church spent days waiting in an upper room before the fire fell. They understood that the secret to revival was the secret place. Spiritual awakenings aren’t birthed in arrogance; they are born in the womb of brokenness.

The real question

If you think salvation is coming in 2024, you’ll be gravely mistaken. God only knows the chaos that may ensue. The real question is, are you ready?

In the depths of a despairing world, we cannot forget about God’s grace and love. You may feel that you’ve done too much damage, but don’t lose heart. You will be amazed at what God can do with humility, brokenness, and repentance. Humble yourself today and begin to fear God again.

Someone must light the flame

At a critical time in Israel’s history, Elijah approached the people and said, “How long will you hesitate between two opinions? If the Lord is God, follow Him!” The same call goes out today: How long will you waver?

Is His word in your heart like a “burning fire?” (Jer. 20:9). We must begin here. God still looks for men and women to light the fire and fan the flames: “It is only when the whole heart is gripped with the passion of prayer that the life-giving fire descends, for none but the earnest man gets access to the ear of God” (E.M. Bounds).

“Look at the world around you. It may seem immovable. It is not. With the slightest push — in just the right place — it can be tipped” (Malcolm Gladwell).

When God commands you to do something, never rely on someone else to see it through. This is our hour … our moment. Breakthroughs always cost someone something. We must be willing to pay the price. Are you? There is always repentance before restoration.