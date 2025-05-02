Home Opinion The cultural arena is not the enemy. Hollywood can be reclaimed

For decades, many Christians have taken a defensive posture toward the culture — retreating from Hollywood, mainstream media, and the arts, often assuming these arenas were too far gone to redeem. But what if the time has come to stop retreating and start reclaiming? What if our calling isn’t to curse the darkness from a distance, but to shine light inside the very spaces where truth is most under assault?

Our culture is shaped not just in the pulpit, but in the producer’s chair. Not just in the church sanctuary, but on the soundstage. The stories that reach millions — whether through film, television, podcasts, or viral clips — often do more to mold public belief than a thousand Sunday sermons. And while many of these stories have carried messages contrary to biblical truth, there is a rising movement of Christians who are no longer content to be spectators.

Instead of waiting for revival in our culture, why not be part of it? Why not see ourselves as those who can turn the tide? What better way to do that than through books, articles, screenplays, music, or visual art — creative works that stake territory for Christ and raise a higher standard? Instead of descending into the depths that Hollywood seems to celebrate, we can elevate culture toward truth, beauty, and redemption.



The grip of secular influence may seem tight — but no grip is stronger than Christ’s. And He told us, “Greater things than these will you do, because I go to the Father.” That means we are His hands and feet now, commissioned and empowered by the Holy Spirit. So, what are we waiting for?

We are not lacking in talent. We have the mind of Christ — and the power of the Holy Spirit. What we may lack is the spiritual boldness and prophetic urgency to take our anointing outside the four walls of the church and into the heart of culture.

I’ve seen firsthand that this is possible. In my work as a media publicist, I’ve had the opportunity to partner with cultural influencers — people like Kevin and Sam Sorbo, Jonathan Cahn, and actor Robert Davi—who are doing exactly this: creating and championing content that lifts up truth instead of tearing it down. These are not passive participants; they are culture-shapers, taking risks to ensure that biblical values are not silenced, but spotlighted.

But this isn’t just about celebrities. Every believer has a voice. Every believer has influence. Whether you write, produce, paint, teach, or simply support faith-driven media, you have a part to play in the revival of our culture. And when we put godly creativity into the world, we give people a chance to “taste and see that the Lord is good.” Who are we to say they might not like that taste — and like it a lot?

It’s time for the Church to move from critique to creation. From complaining about culture to helping shape it. From avoiding the platforms of our time to occupying them with truth, grace, and Spirit-led creativity. This isn’t about fame — it’s about faithfulness.

As Christians, we were never called to shrink back. We were called to be salt and light. Not hidden. Not silent. But present. Creative. Engaged. If we truly believe the gospel transforms lives, why would we withhold it from the arenas that shape how people think, feel, and believe?

The cultural arena is not the enemy — it’s the mission field. Whether through storytelling, filmmaking, music, journalism, or art, the time has come for Christians to step back into the conversation. Not with arrogance, but with anointing. Not to dominate, but to disciple through influence. Because in a world where so many are losing their way, surrendering the stage isn’t strategy — it’s silence.

And who knows? If enough Spirit-led believers rise with courage, creativity, and the fire of revival, we may help ignite the very end times awakening the prophets have long declared — and that our generation so desperately needs.