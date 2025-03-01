Home Opinion The danger of working FOR God and not WITH Him

I was an intern at Rockwell International in Southern California in 1985, working on the Space Shuttle Challenger. Our desks were in an airplane hangar the size of the International Space Station, divided into chest-high cubicles so we could see everyone around us. By the mid-1980s, NASA wanted to make space travel relevant again and chose a social studies teacher from New Hampshire, Christa McAuliffe, as the first civilian in flight. She was set to teach two lessons from space: “The Ultimate Field Trip” and “Where We’ve Been, Where We’re Going.”

On January 28, 1986, the company brought in big-screen TVs so we could watch the launch — years of our collective work culminating in that single day, that single moment. The room buzzed with excitement as final tasks were wrapped up. I stood there, cheering and high-fiving co-workers when Challenger lifted off.

Seventy-three seconds later, it exploded.

For me, that day is forever etched in memory. I stood dumbfounded, overwhelmed by intense emotions — much like how we all felt during the September 11th terrorist attacks — but this time, it was something I had been a part of. Investigations later revealed a faulty O-ring compromised by cold weather as the cause.

One small, seemingly insignificant part, one terribly cold night, and one poorly timed launch destroyed an entire mission and claimed all lives on board.

Had the temperature been higher, the outcome could have been different. The shuttle was simply launched at the wrong time.

In many ways, we risk a spiritual version of this same disaster when we move prematurely — when we allow flawed motives and unstable foundations to propel us before we’re ready. Our society is obsessed with products, performance, and metrics. We worship working FOR God instead of partnering WITH Him. It’s as if we’re building a 21st-century Tower of Babel, where they built a city, a tower (platform), and a name for themselves. In the hustle for more — more church attendees, more finances, more social media followers — our identity can slip into what we produce, instead of who we are in Christ.

Before one of our events at Square Tree Publishing, I felt God say, “I care more about launching the person than launching their books, products, or services.” That word stopped me in my tracks. It reminded me that God’s priority isn’t the product; it’s the person behind it. A bigger platform or skyrocketing sales mean little if you’re broken or unprepared to steward the influence God gives you.

Before God can launch you, it often takes a trip through the spiritual wilderness — a season of deep healing where God shores up the cracks in your foundation. Like NASA ignoring the warnings about the O-ring, we sometimes gloss over our hidden issues or emotional wounds because we’re in a hurry to “lift off.” But in God’s Kingdom, timing is crucial. Move too soon, and you risk self-destructing like the Challenger did.

So how do you prepare for liftoff — whether that’s writing a book, launching a ministry, or pivoting into a new career?

1. Inner healing

Be willing to “go there” with God in the areas He’s highlighting that need to be healed. Work with a professional coach or counselor who is trained in this area. Don’t skip this step just to get your project or dream off the ground faster.

2. Stay low

Keep humble. Remember where you came from, and all God has done for you. Start each day with thanksgiving. It’s easy to take credit for the good that happens, but real humility keeps you grounded when success comes.

3. Always learning

Cultivate a heart of curiosity about God’s Word and the experiences He brings your way. Stay open to correction. Lifelong learners hold the posture that there’s always more to discover and ways to grow.

4. Bring others

Don’t just build your own platform; invite others to stand on it with you. God’s Kingdom is upside down — when we elevate others, we all rise higher. Seek out opportunities to mentor, collaborate, and give others a voice.

God has a mission for you, and He cares about the smallest details of your life. If you move too soon or under the wrong conditions, you may “explode” under the pressure. Letting go of your own timeline and trusting Him with each step is crucial. When you submit fully to God’s process — even if it’s longer than you’d prefer — He can launch you in ways you never thought possible.