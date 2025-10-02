Home Opinion The gift of Sabbath: What Charlie Kirk taught us about rest

When we think about our dear friend Charlie Kirk, our minds go not only to the massive crowds he inspired, but also to the quiet, sacred moments that revealed his heart for the Lord. One of those moments came at a Turning Point event when a mutual friend invited me to a private Shabbat dinner with Charlie.

I love Shabbat, but until that evening, I hadn’t fully understood how deeply it belongs not just to the Jewish people, but also to us as Christians. A visiting rabbi from Israel spoke powerfully, calling Shabbat “the heartbeat of the Ten Commandments.” That phrase pierced my heart.

Think about it: of all the commandments — honor your father and mother, do not steal, do not kill, do not bear false witness — it is Shabbat that God anchors in the middle. “Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy … for in six days the Lord made heaven and earth… and rested the seventh day. Therefore, the Lord blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy” (Exodus 20:8–11).

The rabbi explained that Shabbat is the commandment that teaches us how to live in step with God. It anchors our vertical relationship with Him, from which all other commandments flow. Without worship, rest, and remembrance of God, our obedience to the other commandments becomes empty striving. With Shabbat at the center, we live in right relationship with our Creator, and all the other commands — how we treat our parents, our neighbors, and our community — gain their true meaning.

Charlie embraced this truth. That night he spoke about how Shabbat had become part of his own life. Charlie didn’t just talk about Shabbat; he lived it. He told us that from Friday evening until Saturday evening, he shut his phone off completely. In a world that never stops buzzing, Charlie made space for God and for family. That simple act — choosing silence over noise, presence over distraction — spoke louder than any sermon. It reminded us that honoring Shabbat isn’t about restriction, but about freedom. Freedom from the constant demands of the world, freedom to hear God’s voice, freedom to rest in His presence.

He described the beauty of setting aside time each week to rest, worship, and draw close to God. He shared with joy that he was even working on a book about this very topic, because he wanted Christians to rediscover Shabbat — not as legalism, but as a gift.

That evening left an imprint on my life. Since then, Shabbat has become a sacred rhythm for me too. Each week, I set aside time to worship, to reflect, and to rest in the Lord. It has become a reset for my soul, a reminder that I am not defined by my work or my worries, but by God’s love.

Shabbat is not just about stopping; it’s about remembering. It’s God’s invitation to put aside striving and to rest in His provision. In a world where we are constantly hurried and distracted, Shabbat calls us back to what matters: worship, family, faith, and truth.

For Christians, this can be lived out in simple but powerful ways:

Family Worship & Prayer: Gathering together around Scripture, prayer, or song.

Unplugging from Work: Setting aside emails, phones, and daily grind to truly rest.

Shared Meals: Inviting family or friends to linger at the table in gratitude and fellowship.

Personal Reflection: Journaling, reading, or simply being still before the Lord.

These rhythms are not burdens, but blessings — reminders that our identity is rooted in God, not in performance.

Even in his short 31 years, Charlie lived with a fullness and boldness that continues to inspire us. He was courageous in the public square, but he also lived out his faith in the private rhythms of his home and walk with God. His life reminds us that the Christian call is not only to speak truth, but also to live it with joy and rest.

If we want to honor Charlie’s legacy, let us take seriously the gift he cherished: Shabbat. Let us set aside time each week to worship, to pray, to gather with family, and to remember the Lord our God. In doing so, we will find strength not just to endure the battles of our day, but to live boldly and faithfully as Charlie did.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18). May He comfort Erika, their precious children, Charlie’s family, and the entire Turning Point family. And may He awaken in us the boldness to live faithfully — rooted in truth, strengthened by rest, and sustained by His presence.

Charlie Kirk showed us that one life fully surrendered to God can change history. May we carry that torch forward, with Shabbat as our heartbeat.