The great unraveling and our great hope

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

We live in desperate times, don't we? Sometimes I catch myself thinking that this must be the worst time in all of history.

That’s why I was fascinated to read that one medieval historian picked the year A.D. 536 as history’s worst year. That's when a volcanic eruption in Iceland flung Europe, parts of the Middle East, and Asia into 18 months of plunging temperatures, fog so thick that the sun could not be seen, dying crops, and starvation. The Plague of Justinian followed, killing over one-third of the population of the Eastern Roman Empire.



So yes, things can get worse. Just consider our own history from the last century: the brutality of World War I, the untold numbers of military and civilians deaths of World War II, the Cold War, Vietnam, and the anti-war movement that included the burning of U.S. cities and clashes with police, the assassinations of various American leaders, the struggles of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 60s, and the Watergate scandal that caused the downfall of a president.



Sometimes in the chaos of our present crisis, we tend to forget that securing freedom and liberty requires sacrifice from every generation, including our own.



Like those who have answered the call before us, we are being called to fight for the future of our nation.



Today, our enemies are the atheistic, Marxist-driven, "progressive" forces who want to destroy any remnant of allegiance to Judeo-Christian principles and morals in any arena of American life, including government, education, culture, family, business, entertainment, and more.



Right now, these vicious radicals are running riot in our cities and towns and whipping up racial and political division as deep and as ugly as we have seen in 75 years.



But they forget what we must remember: Jesus Christ is our living hope, both for us as individuals and as a nation.



As we enter into the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons – both of which are historically grounded in the gospel – let us remember that at this point in history, America is still blessed.



We are blessed because we are still free to proclaim God's eternal truth, a Truth that came to Earth to live among us and suffer the penalty of sin and death on our behalf. To announce that truth is a rare privilege in human history – one that we must never cease to exercise.



Will our republic last? Are we witnessing what one conservative Jewish commentator called "the great unraveling" of America?



Only the God of history knows, and He has not told me. But I do know this: the American Family Association will not desert America in her hour of great need. I can assure you that, while we still have the freedom and resources, AFA will fight to maintain this republic and the biblical foundations upon which it was built and depends for its survival.



The power of God is very real and at work in America! Together, we must lift our hands to heaven in thanksgiving and commit ourselves again to spend the rest of our lives working for His kingdom and proclaiming that He is the only hope for the world, for America, and for ourselves.



What better time than Thanksgiving and Christmas to proclaim that message?



Let’s do this for the sake of our world, our nation, our communities, our families, and our God.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Tim Wildmon is the president of the American Family Association (AFA) a non-profit 501(c3) organization was founded in 1977 by Donald E. Wildmon in 1977.