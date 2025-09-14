Home Opinion The hijacking of revival

The word “revival” is being thrown around everywhere these days, as if it carries a special anointing when used. Hire a superstar worship leader, or a well-known pastor, and throw together a service, and it's a “revival.” But that is not revival.

Revival is a sovereign act of God that can’t be worked up — it must be brought down. He provides the fire if we provide the sacrifice.

Damaged goods

Spiritual damage occurs when people think they are experiencing revival, but in reality, they are not.

Some preachers put on a show, and although most Christians agree that it is just a show, what about those who are caught up in it? Do they then lead others astray? Become prideful? Or, when time goes by and the blessing/healing doesn't materialize, do they become depressed or lose hope? Nothing good comes from counterfeit revival.

Filled with the wrong spirit

From outlandish reports of angels leaving feathers to gold dust glittering in the air, and from people acting more demonic than Spirit-filled, the abuses under the banner of “revival” are sad to witness.

What would the Apostles say about such shenanigans? Genuine revival is preceded by deep repentance, not laughing at the pulpit! Old saints were never “drunk on God‘s glory,” they were completely broken by His presence.

Where’s the fear of the Lord? Where’s the reverence? Where’s the repentance? Without these three elements, you can call it what you want, but it’s not revival.

Definitions matter

Granted, I do believe that there have been incredible outpourings such as what we’ve seen on college campuses and at some churches over the last few years, but overall, the word “revival” is being misused, abused, and hijacked.

In biblical terms, the word “revival” is often used in a prayer asking God to revive His work and to fill His people with a fresh anointing: “Will You not revive us again, that Your people may rejoice in You?” (Ps. 85:6).

God breaks us in order to remake us

In my new book, I Almost Quit (free PDF here), I discuss the absolute necessity of being broken by God and how He continues to break us, which is the true mechanism of revival. You can watch my interview here with Pastor Jack Hibbs for more.

If He is breaking and humbling you through situations or circumstances — if He is burying you in obscurity — if “likes” and “followers” are decreasing, friendships fading, and your church/ministry is not growing, then you must face it and embrace it. If He is not growing your ministry, perhaps it is so He can grow your character. Brokenness isn’t fun, but it is powerful: God breaks in order to remake. The power of revival only flows through broken vessels.

Height requires depth

Don’t misunderstand, God often grows a church, elevates a person, or expands a ministry — growth can also be a sign of spiritual health. However, the higher you go up in ministry, the deeper you must go in the prayer closet.

The more God exalts you, the more you must humble yourself. The more He uses you, the more you must serve others. Spiritual height requires spiritual depth.

Revival isn’t sparked by advertisement

Gone are the days of the great Scottish and Welsh revivals or the Great Awakenings in America, where men and women cried out to God in extended prayer meetings. They saw little movement of the Spirit initially, but they wouldn’t be moved. They pressed in because they understood the true definition of seeking God with all their heart.

No big names. No Facebook ads or Instagram boosts. No selfies, self-centeredness, or self-promotion. Just hungry believers praying that God would rend the heavens again (Is. 64:1).

There’s nothing wrong with posting things now and then. God wants us to get the message out, but we must continually examine our hearts and motives. Many pastors and influencers are too busy jockeying for position and growing their “brand” to seek the heart of revival.

Revival is rarely convenient

Whether it was Wesley and Whitefield riding countless hours on horseback in the 1700s, or Duncan Campbell preaching revival in the Hebrides Islands in 1949, seeking God is not convenient. We must pursue, press in, and prioritize it.

As a church known for seasons of spiritual awakenings, many are under the impression that God planted us in a large metropolitan area of Los Angeles County, but instead, He tucked us back into the rolling hills of a small rural community.

We’re not super easy to reach, nor is the location “convenient” for most people. It takes effort to reach us. To many, our location doesn’t make sense, but to God, it makes perfect sense: “God has chosen the foolish things of the world to put to shame the wise, and God has chosen the weak things of the world to put to shame the things which are mighty (1 Cor. 1:27).

I have found that God rarely “makes sense.” Despite what I’ve heard over the years, such as, “How can you live in California, especially in such a broken area of Los Angeles County?” I know that God has called us for such a time as this: The light of revival often falls in the darkest places. The safest place on earth is in the center of His will.

Heaven — hear our cry

In order for God to rend the heavens and rain down revival (Is. 64:1), the soil of our heart must be tilled — we must break up the fallow ground of pride, kill ulterior motives, repent of self-exaltation, and deal with besetting sin.

Don’t wait for someone else to spark revival; fuel the flame in your heart. God often brought seasons of revival to the least likely, not necessarily the mega ministry or multi-campus facility, but through the desperate seeker who fasted for a downpour and prayed for God to rip open the heavens.

Will you pray today for your own heart to be spiritually awakened?