Home Opinion The most distracted generation in history: Us

We are the most distracted generation in history.

Our attention spans are shrinking, our minds are overwhelmed, and our ability to focus is under constant assault. The world we live in — shaped by infinite scrolls, endless notifications, and digital algorithms designed to capture every second of our time — has trained us to be fragmented, restless, and perpetually distracted.

But distraction isn’t just an inconvenience; it’s shaping our lives, our relationships, and our faith.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The cost of a distracted life

Distraction doesn’t just keep us from getting things done — it keeps us from becoming who we were created to be. It subtly rewires our brains, leaving us anxious, emotionally disconnected, and spiritually stagnant​. Research suggests that constant digital stimulation affects our memory, making us adept at forgetting and inept at remembering​. Our ability to reflect, engage in deep thinking, and even process emotions is deteriorating.

But distraction does more than alter our cognitive functions — it affects our relationships.

A wake-up call from an 8-year-old

One evening, my family and I were playing a game of charades. My 8-year-old daughter, Morgan, picked up a card, her face lighting up with a mischievous grin. She quickly began acting out her clue.

First, she mimed opening a laptop. Then, she hunched over, eyes fixed on an invisible screen. Her fingers moved rapidly, mimicking someone typing away, totally engrossed in what was happening in front of them.

The room erupted with laughter. Everyone instantly recognized the act.

“DAD!” they shouted in unison.

They all knew exactly who she was pretending to be.

I forced a laugh, but inside, I felt a punch to the gut. That was how my daughter saw me. Not playing catch. Not reading bedtime stories. Not even fully present at the dinner table. In her young mind, I was glued to a screen — always looking at something else, never fully engaged with her.

It was a painful but needed wake-up call.

How many moments have we missed because of distraction? How many meaningful conversations have been cut short? How often have we let our devices steal our presence from the people we love the most?

A distracted church

The problem isn’t just personal — it’s shaping the Church.

We live in a culture where people claim they “don’t have time” for prayer, Scripture, or church community. Yet, the average person spends nearly seven hours a day looking at screens​. We’re so bombarded with digital noise that we struggle to be still before God.

Our spiritual lives are suffering not because we’ve rejected God, but because we’re too distracted to notice He’s there.

C.S. Lewis captured this idea perfectly in The Screwtape Letters, where a senior demon advises his apprentice:

“You will find that anything or nothing is sufficient to attract his wandering attention … The safest road to Hell is the gradual one — the gentle slope, soft underfoot, without sudden turnings, without milestones, without signposts.”

Distraction may not seem dangerous, but it slowly dulls our awareness of God, leaving us spiritually numb.

A distracted generation

The next generation is growing up in a world that doesn’t know how to be present.

Studies show that constant digital engagement reduces empathy, weakens attention spans, and increases anxiety and depression​. Conversations are fragmented. Relationships are surface level. Meaningful reflection is replaced by a cycle of endless consumption.

And yet, here’s the paradox: The bar for attentiveness has been set so low that any effort to be fully present stands out. When we put our phones down and engage in real conversations, people notice. When we listen deeply, we communicate value. In a world of divided attention, giving someone our full focus is a radical act of love​.

Choosing what’s better

In Luke 10, Jesus visits the home of Mary and Martha. Martha is distracted by everything that needs to be done. But Mary?

“Mary has chosen what is better.”

Jesus doesn’t say what Martha is doing is bad — it’s just not better.

Distraction isn’t always about choosing evil over good. Often, it’s choosing the urgent over the important. It’s filling our days with noise instead of depth, busyness instead of presence.

So, what can we do?

Create distraction-free zones. Set boundaries for screen time, especially during meals, conversations, and devotional time. Practice being fully present. When talking with someone, put the phone away. Engage. Listen. Prioritize stillness. Schedule time daily to unplug, reflect, and be in God’s presence. Fight for what matters. Don’t let the noise of the world drown out the voice of God.

We are a distracted generation. But we don’t have to be.

It’s time to choose what’s better.