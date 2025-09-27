Home Opinion The NAACP promotes racial lies and propaganda … as usual

The NAACP is the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Propaganda. Yes. I said it. And since I’m as black as Frederick Douglass was, I can call out the nation’s once great civil rights group for racial recklessness. Actually, anyone can call them out. Douglass declared in his abolitionist paper, The North Star, that “truth is of no color.”

The NAACP exploits a tragedy

The NAACP, a frequent foe of free speech yet producer of plenty of false speech, continues to inject racial animus into nearly everything in the public discourse. Recently, a tragic death on Delta State University’s campus, in the great state of Mississippi, has been exploited by the radically leftist activist group. On Monday, September 15th, Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found hanging from a tree on campus. I can’t imagine the horrific loss for his family. The tragedy, no matter how or why it happened, is heartbreaking.

The following day, despite all the evidence to the contrary, the NAACP posted about Trey Reed and declared on Facebook: “A Man Was Lynched Yesterday.”

The phrase, made into a meme, is from the flag the NAACP used to fly outside of the NYC headquarters between 1920 and 1936. This is what today’s race baiters do. They don’t care about the existing facts or even wait for all the facts. They want to color the narrative and keep reopening America’s historical racial wounds. (These original wounds, by the way, were inflicted by the Democrat-founded KKK that terrorized and lynched both white and black Republicans.)

Coloring the narrative

Leftist news media, unsurprisingly, repeatedly identified “Trey” Reed as a “Black student.” They even identified the Delta State University president as “White.” Guess who they didn’t bother to identify by color? They didn’t bother to ascribe color to the Bolivar County Coroner who released the official autopsy report confirming Reed’s death was a suicide. His name is Randolph Seals, Jr., and he’s black. (I hope law enforcement releases video footage to the family that reportedly captured what happened at the scene so they can at least have some form of closure and be freed from the insidious false rumors that have flooded social media.)

On Facebook, Derrick Johnson (president of the NAACP) deliberately fanned the racial flames by starting off a video last week proclaiming: “And even this week, where I live in Mississippi, we’ve seen yesterday, two individuals who were found hanging from trees.” He was referring to Trey Reed and Cory Zukatis. He doesn’t say their names and doesn’t tell you that Zukatis was a white homeless person. The investigations into both of their deaths are ongoing.

But NAACP’s Johnson knew exactly what he was doing. Deceive and divide.

Just to add context, an extensive federal study looking at asphyxiation suicides in 16 states, from 2005-2014, found that there were 2,215 suicides as a result of hanging from a tree. That’s 222 per year in those states. I don’t cite this to diminish or trivialize the tragic nature of anyone’s death, but most people have no idea how many people tragically kill themselves in this manner.

Fueling hate

The NAACP doesn’t care. It’s fuel for their racial rhetoric. Everything they do is through a colored lens. It doesn’t seem to matter how untrue it is. It serves their radical leftist mission of pitting black against white and keeps people — especially youth — forever shackled to an American past they never lived through.

Johnson goes on to spew more disinformation as he flows, without ending the sentence, from lynching to demonizing Charlie Kirk! Johnson’s CDS (Charlie Derangement Syndrome) continues:

“It is the collective consciousness of understanding that the terror that our communities have suffered through for decades, or centuries, is something that is symbolized by individuals handing from trees — strange fruit — but also to recognize that when you have an individual who lived a life to terrorize others, to use his pulpit to talk about white supremacist ideology and to demean one’s accomplishments, and unfortunately suffered a tragic death. And those who spoke out against the life he led — not the death he suffered — are now being targeted as if the concept of freedom of speech only applies to certain people at some times.”

Dangerous disinformation

The NAACP typically scrapes bottom. This is a new low. (See my takedown video of this here.) Charlie was a champion for Christ, family and free speech. He regularly invited people who despised him to challenge him in conversation. He platformed people, while the NAACP worked with Facebook and other social media outlets to deplatform people and views they didn’t like (like me). A few years ago, they launched their pro-Russia Hoax #LogOutFacebook initiative, which demanded that “users of color have a right to be protected from propaganda and misinformation.”

We don’t need to be “protected” from speech. We need to expose those who try to suppress it. Watch this video of Brandon Tatum, a black former police officer, debunking all the lies about Charlie being a racist.

I used to revere the NAACP. Not anymore. I find it hilarious when Johnson feigns outrage over “freedom of speech” only applying to some people. It didn’t apply to me when the NAACP sued me for (accurately) parodying their name. They took me and the Radiance Foundation to federal court for two years, because I wrote an op-ed calling them the National Association for the Abortion of Colored People. They lost.

There is racism in our culture today. It’s evil. But a lot of it comes from the mainstream Left. Sadly, so much of it comes from the NAACP. They want to blackwash everything.

I’m not a perpetual victim. My faith teaches me that we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. I don’t want to live in a world that constantly looks through the broken prism of “race.” I want people, in all the beautiful hues that adorn our skin, to see life through the breakthrough filter of Christ.