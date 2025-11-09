Home Opinion The No. 1 question we forget to ask when sharing the Gospel

You want to be more effective in your evangelism? Ask the right questions.

Before we dive in, let me encourage you: When sharing the Gospel, we leave the results up to God. Speak in the power of the Holy Spirit. Not depending on our own strength. We focus on being faithful to share. Knowing it’s God’s job alone to draw people unto Himself (John 6:44).

What kind of questions do you ask when sharing the Gospel?



There are many good ones! I believe far too often we forget to ask a question that clearly calls for a response. You want to be a Christian that embodies curiosity, care and courage? Don’t forget to ask this question after sharing the Gospel message: “Is there anything that would keep you from trusting in Jesus today?”

I learned that great question from Dr. Jerry Root, professor emeritus at Wheaton College and author of The Sacrament of Evangelism. His faithful example of personal evangelism in everyday life has inspired countless believers.

Now let’s be honest, why do we tend to shy away from asking a question like this? Maybe it’s because we get nervous. Concerned if it’s “the right time.” Worried we’ll come across a certain way. Whatever it is for you — I hope you are strengthened in your conviction to not only share the Gospel but unashamedly invite people to trust in Jesus.

This question helps us understand if they are ready to trust in Jesus, or what barriers, doubts, or thoughts are holding them back. No matter the person’s response — this question propels fruitful conversation and it actually gives the invitation for response.

Let us not fall short in our Gospel proclamation — with a strong message and weak invitation. It’s like giving someone the best gift ever, wrapped up beautifully with a bow, but failing to tell them how to open it.

Why this question strengthens Gospel conversations:

1. The Bible says today is the day of salvation

When in a Gospel conversation: Who am I to assume God’s kindness isn’t leading them to repentance in that moment? (Romans 2:4) Who am I to assume today isn’t the day of salvation for them? A person’s heart could be hardened to the gospel or extremely ready. Or somewhere in between. I am not God. I don’t know what God is doing in their heart, and neither do you.

We do know one thing though. The Bible says today is the day of salvation. This should inform how we share the Gospel. After Paul shares the Gospel, he gives an unashamed and urgent invitation to respond, “We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God … For God says, ‘At just the right time, I heard you. On the day of salvation, I helped you.’ Indeed, the ‘right time’ is now. Today is the day of salvation” (2 Cor 5:20, 6:2).

Did you hear it? Paul communicates urgency to turn to Christ. He doesn’t shy away from asking the question. One can choose to be reconciled to God or choose to reject Christ. It is a choice. Paul’s words are exhorting people to not wait. Decide to follow Jesus. Don’t delay. Don’t put it off another day; truly consider the Gospel message.

I can’t ignore the way Paul uses the word “implore.” Implore means to beg, plead earnestly or desperately. That’s how important this is to Paul. He desperately wants people to be reconciled to God. He doesn’t want them to live without Christ. When was the last time you pleaded earnestly for someone to trust in Jesus? How would your Gospel sharing look different if you communicated with the same urgency as Paul?

One real life example when a stranger became a brother in the Lord

I was in downtown Denver, out with teenagers and adults from our Decision Point Student Leader Conference. I will never forget meeting one man who we struck up a conversation with as we were waiting to walk the crosswalk. We told him we are talking with people about God. We began to go page by page through the Gospel booklet, I’d ask him to read a verse here and there. His comment after reading the bible verses about sin was unforgettable. He was genuinely curious about what to do about the problem of sin. I began to tell him, “God didn’t leave us in our sin. Because God loves us, he sent Jesus who died to pay the penalty for our sin and rose from the dead.” He was amazed. Absolutely floored that God would do that for him.

Later on in the conversation I asked the question: “Is there anything that would keep you from trusting in Jesus today?” He looked at me as genuine as could be, “No. Nothing.” His whole demeanor changed. He received Christ that very day.

2. Remember there are only two responses to the Gospel

It’s important to communicate that there are only two ways to respond to the Gospel. All people choose either life with Christ or life without Christ (1 John 5:11-13). A person either chooses to believe, repent and receive Jesus as Savior and Lord, or they choose to reject Jesus. There is no third option to choose. Many may feel that being in a “neutral stance” is a third option, but any neutral stance to Christ is a rejection of Christ.

We need to be clear on this. Why? Because it’s the truth. Though it’s unpopular in the “your truth” and “my truth” world we live in today. Don’t let the world’s “you do you” mentality weaken your call to response. Sharing the truth is the loving thing to do. Here’s one important way God describes love in 1 Corinthians 13:6: “Love rejoices in the truth.” Therefore, it is loving to be truthful. Yes, we can be encouraged by any step someone takes to seek Jesus. At the same time, let’s be very clear in the decision before them — to accept Christ or reject Christ.

Remember Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the Gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes...” May we live unashamed of the Gospel. What a time to be alive — many more are open to God than we can imagine. Bible sales are on the rise and people are going back to church. Let us be the ones who carry courage, curiosity and care wherever we go — unashamedly inviting people to respond to the Gospel.