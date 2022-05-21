The pitfalls of perfection

We live in a world where perfection is demanded daily.

Whether it’s an important championship for your team, a presentation at work, an assignment at school, or even maintaining your home and family life – the enormous pressure to be perfect can be all-encompassing. It’s exhausting to keep striving with effort and rely on your performance.

We aren’t made to live like this.

Jesus knew this, which is why He came to earth to walk through the same things we encounter, taking our place on the cross to satisfy the judgment of God and save us from our sins. When He rose from the tomb, He took away our need to get it right and gave us freedom forever.

We can take a deep breath and rest in the unchanging knowledge that God loves us and has freed us from any sin, stumble and need for approval. We are delivered through the death and resurrection of Jesus, and this gives us complete freedom knowing that not only is our eternity sealed, but we can live in hope and comfort that nothing we do can make God love us any less.

“So if the Son sets you free, you are truly free” (John 8:36).

There is nothing you need to do other than accept what Jesus has done and shake the weight that you’ve been carrying off your shoulders. We have great joy learning how we’re free and why Jesus wants us to live in this goodness.

Before you were even aware of your need for a Savior, your Savior came to you. Wrapped in flesh, God made-into-man took the punishment we deserved and was crucified. When we believe and receive Him as our personal Savior, we’re securely tucked in the arms of God forever. Jesus has bridged the gap and there is nothing that can separate us from our God. He is the all-sufficient One and we know with certainty, joy and freedom that our ransom has been paid by His blood and we are forever safe and found.

“So, Christ has truly set us free. Now make sure that you stay free, and don’t get tied up again in slavery to the law” (Galatians 5:1).

Here’s more good news: whatever’s been in your past stays in the past. Any failures, mistakes, things you want a do-over on — it’s all wiped away in Christ. The enemy tries to condemn and keep us buried in our guilt and shame, but Jesus says He is sufficient and there is no condemnation that can claim you — you are already His.

There’s no need to dwell on what was; in Christ, you get to lean into what is. He makes all things new, and this includes your life. If someone tries to tie you down to any past actions or mistakes, stand on God’s truth that you are no longer held to the past but the present and future are pressed wide open for what God has for you as His child.

“So now there is no condemnation for those who belong to Christ Jesus” (Romans 8:1).

Once you understand the lightness of freedom in Christ, it’s time to embrace this new life together. Not only did God send His Son to secure your eternity, but to bring you abundant life in the now. God has a specific role for you to play and wants you to move forward in boldness, truth and faith to embrace the journey He has for you that is wrapped up in His bigger plans for humanity. When He speaks, we should be obedient and step out in faith into what He’s calling us to.

“… but I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Christ Jesus, is calling us” (Philippians 3:13b-14).

It’s incredible how empowered we can feel living in Christ’s freedom.

God’s plans are always bigger than ours, which He has thought out from the beginning of time. When we know our worth as a child of God and accept Jesus’ sacrifice, there’s joy, excitement and a sense of wonder that occupy our hours. The next time you feel the need to be perfect, remember your worth and that you are already living from a place of victory.

Don’t get tangled in the web of this world; in Christ, you are free. Live out of this today.