The Satanic Temple at least is honest about abortion

Finally, if nothing else, we have at least attained a level of honesty from the proponents of uncontrolled abortion access opportunities. The self-named Satanic Temple has now unleashed their demonic presence on the state of Virginia with their second abortion clinic.



You may recall their initial endeavor into the human slaughterhouse realm “cutely” named the “Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic,” on February 14, 2023, in New Mexico, which has “proudly offered over 100 virtually free abortions” in the state since its inception. Now Newsmax is reporting that the devil worshippers have launched the “Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic” just this past week in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Not surprisingly, this latest endeavor also comes with the continued blessing of Cosmopolitan Magazine and their avid subscribers who are all complicit in this evil. Not only are these devil worshippers providing medication abortions at their new house of horrors, but they are also serving up a “destruction ritual” for those choosing to take part in their facility’s human abattoir.

To make the whole process run smoothly, they are also set up to be a telehealth provider for their cocktail of death. In addition, they are proudly advertising that they will be paying transportation costs for anyone needing financial assistance, which is aimed primarily at those traveling to Virginia from other states that are more restrictive regarding abortion access. While further declaring that they are “honored” to be making such a positive impact on many lives during a difficult time, they forget to include the holocaust level destruction of innocent lives left in the wake of their Apollyon-linked activities.

As an added “bonus” to the killing of unborn children, the Satanic Temple also provides an abortion sacrament, which “is a destruction ritual that serves as a protective rite.” It is designed to “cast off notions of guilt, shame, and mental discomfort that a patient may be experiencing due to choosing to have a legal and medically safe abortion.” The Newsmax article goes on to say that this hellish group explains that “the purpose of the ritual is not to persuade someone to have an abortion if they are undecided. But rather, the ritual serves to assist in affirming their decision and to ward off the effects of unjust persecution, which can cause one to stray from the paths of scientific reasoning and free will that Satanists strive to embody.” So, not only can you kill your baby at this horror show, but you can also participate in a Satanic ritual at the same time to absolve yourself of any feelings of guilt and responsibility that come with participation in an act of murder. How convenient!

Of course, this entire scenario is being played out before us in consideration of the increased significance of abortion in the upcoming election. The current vice president, Kamala Harris, is vowing to increase access to abortions across the board even up to within minutes of birth. You can be sure The Satanic Temple is right by her side in continuing to offer this controversial and sordid procedure. According to Newsmax, these followers of the evil one have stated that “as abortion rights continue to be a central issue in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, we remain steadfast in our mission to expand access ... We know the urgency of this work, and we will not stop until we have made a lasting difference.”

All this sounds so eerily familiar to that of the slogans employed by the Nazis in the extermination of the Jews, doesn’t it? It has been said that as the trains carrying the boxcar loads of Jewish men, women, and children to their deaths in the gas chambers passed by German churches the churches played their hymns more loudly in order to drown out the plaintive cries of the victims of that holocaust. Their bloody day of infamy filled Heaven with the stench of their hypocritical rebellion against God.

Let me be perfectly blunt, if those who call themselves Christian do not go to the polls to vote against this atrocity in this upcoming election, can we then escape the same condemnation?

Instead of deceitfulness and murder, though, we will be steadfast in the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and to the biblical principles that proclaim the sanctity of life in and out of the womb. God, have mercy on the souls of those who take these innocent lives, and God, forgive the American church when we stand by willingly content to be complicit in these demonic endeavors.