The unseen world: The source of true answers

Everything we see in the natural world comes from the unseen world. It’s an astonishing reality that many fail to recognize. Yet, when the natural world fails to provide answers, many quickly dismiss the unseen world as irrelevant. Why is that? Shouldn't it be our natural instinct to consider that when the visible world cannot explain something, the source of the true answer may lie in the invisible, the supernatural?

Hebrews 11:3 tells us, "By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God's command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible." This Scripture verse clearly states that the foundation of all that is visible came from the invisible. Everything we see originates from what we cannot see. Yet so many are reluctant to look beyond the physical when searching for answers, especially in times of confusion or trial.

In today’s world, we are bombarded with an overload of information. From the moment we wake up, information is thrown at us — news, opinions, social media, data, and advertisements — with no sign of slowing down. It's as if the knowledge from the tree in the Garden of Eden is being force-fed to us on steroids. We weren’t created to handle this constant overload. It's too much for us mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

This deluge of information, much of which is unreliable, deceptive, or incomplete, leads us into confusion and unrest. That’s why we must press into the unseen world for survival. Colossians 2:3 speaks of Christ, "in whom are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge." It is in Him, not in the relentless barrage of worldly knowledge, where we find the wisdom that we need. To survive emotionally and spiritually in this overwhelming age, we must seek refuge in God’s unseen truths.

As Christians, we know that salvation and a relationship with God are the most important aspects of human existence. However, there’s an often-untapped realm available to those who walk in Christ — an unseen world brimming with wisdom and knowledge that the natural world cannot provide.

This unseen world requires us to look beyond physical sight and rely on faith. 2 Corinthians 5:7 reminds us, "For we live by faith, not by sight." And one day, our faith will become sight. We will see Jesus face to face, as 1 John 3:2 says: "We shall see Him as He is." Until then, pure truth can only be found in the unseen.

The natural world, marred by sin, is often tainted with deception. This is why so many people talk about "their truth" instead of the truth — because the natural world is filled with subjective experiences. But there is an objective truth found only in God, who is unseen. Jesus declared in John 14:6, "I am the way, the truth, and the life." His truth stands eternal, regardless of what the visible world may present.

In these uncertain times, I’m choosing to keep my eyes on Him — both physical and spiritual. As I focus on the unseen, eternity becomes clearer. And that, I believe, is what matters most during our time here on earth.