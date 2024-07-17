Home Opinion There must be reason God spared Trump's life

We live in a time when politics in America are becoming more violent by the day, and it is incumbent upon every one of us to pray for our elected officials and work toward uniting Americans around the principles that have built and made our nation so great.

What we witnessed in Butler, Pennsylvania, was horrific. We grieve over the loss of Corey Comperatore, a dedicated husband and father of two daughters. We are also praying for a full recovery of the two spectators who are in critical condition at the hospital.

My friend, just imagine if the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Crooks, had succeeded in killing Trump. Things would undoubtedly be far different — but we are thankful to God that Trump’s life was spared.

Many allies and even Democrats have come out embracing “divine intervention” to help explain how Donald Trump survived a harrowing assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Within hours of nearly losing his life, Donald Trump came out and vocalized to the American people on Truth Social: “God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

The former president told a media outlet, “The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn [my head] but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount.” He went on to add, “I’m supposed to be dead, I’m not supposed to be here.”

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., recently shared a photo on X of a bloodied President Trump, which has garnered attention. He tweeted, “God protected President Trump.”

I can't speak for everyone, but I'm inclined to agree with Sen. Rubio and others on this. After watching the footage multiple times and closely examining the still image of the bullet whizzing within mere centimeters of Trump's head, I can't help but think that there must be a reason why God spared his life.

From the founding of America to its present day, God's divine guidance has steered the course of events, protecting and preserving those who seek His favor. This enduring providence, a cornerstone of faith, manifests in remarkable ways, offering protection, wisdom, and strength.

When we talk about God's providence, we're talking about His absolute control and guidance over everything, making sure that His plans are carried out, even through the actions of flawed human leaders.

I can’t honestly tell you all the reasons why God providentially intervened to spare Trump's life, but it’s clear that he did. When God intervenes in such a public way, it’s usually His way of telling or reminding us He is in charge and is using certain people to advance His purposes on earth.

One of the most straightforward illustrations of divine providence is found in the life of the prophet Daniel. Exiled to Babylon, Daniel remained steadfast in his faith, and God elevated him to a position of significant influence. Even when facing the threat of the lion's den, the Lord miraculously intervened to protect His faithful servant.

I want to clarify that I'm not drawing a direct comparison between Trump and the prophet Daniel. But just as God’s providential hand was publicly displayed in Daniel’s life, so too was God’s protection over Trump televised to the world. Harper’s Bible Dictionary states that the providence of God “is not a principle of orderliness or reason; rather, providence is the will of the Creator who is actively involved in moving his creation to a goal. History is not a cyclical process of endless repetition; history is being moved toward the predetermined end.”

I believe God is actively involved in Trump’s life and is using him to accomplish specific goals for America. That does not mean God approves of Trump's every thought, belief, or action. It means God can and often uses the most unlikely people and circumstances to accomplish His divine purposes.

Even though America's future seems uncertain, we can find comfort in knowing that a loving and all-powerful God is still guiding us and performing miracles. We may not know every reason why God operates the way He does in His creation, but we can trust Him. Let's keep on praying for the healing of our nation and for the brave men and women who work every day to ensure our security and safety.