This Independence Day, pray for a spiritual revolution

A couple of years ago, I had a speaking engagement in Philadelphia and made a point of slipping downtown to Independence Hall to reflect on the founding of our nation. It’s an amazing experience. I highly recommend it.

As I moved around the historical sites of that city, I saw the Word of God everywhere. It’s etched on buildings and even on the Liberty Bell itself, which says, “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof” (Leviticus 25:10). Scriptures are forever written into the history, heart, and fabric of America.

You see, the early Americans were patriots, but they were also believers. Those who settled this nation came here to advance the Christian faith and proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ.

God is looking for people like you and me who will so connect with Him in prayer that He can unleash His power through us. It is a power to overcome any trial, any difficulty and any challenge our nation is experiencing. It’s a power that can change our nation and our world.

We should be in prayer for those appointed to lead the government: that they have the wisdom and knowledge necessary to carry out their responsibilities. With our ultimate goal of sharing the Gospel, we should pray that these leaders would lead in such a way that our mission becomes easier with fewer barriers, and our ability to spread the Word becomes greater. Our local and national leaders have been placed in their positions for a reason, and we must pray that God would use them for His kingdom purposes regardless of how we personally feel about them.

This Independence Day, let us kneel before God with a burden for our country and a prayer in our hearts that He would save America and that we would live again in the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.

As Americans, we have a beautiful history and a wonderful heritage.

But the question is: Do we have a future? What is the future of our great country?

The great Francis Schaeffer once said: “One day we will wake up and find an America far different than the one that we had known.”

When we sing “God Bless America,” my prayer is that it would be more than a song and more than just a slogan for political purposes. My prayer is that it would be a cry of our heart, that God would bless America today! And while all blessings are from the good hand of God—His grace, His favor — there are conditions for the blessings of God. Are we as a country in a condition to receive the blessings that God desires to give? I don’t believe so. But remember our nation was born in 1776 in a revolution. Let us pray that God would give us a spiritual revolution in our generation that America may live again.

When God sends this spiritual revolution, he won’t need armies of people. It’s true. It only takes one person answering God’s call to start a national revival!

Will you be that person?

He may be knocking at the heart of your door even now. Say yes to his call!