Tomorrow isn't promised: How Christians should 'number our days' in a new year

The sands of 2023 have slipped through the hourglass, never to be recovered. How will you best use the days that God gives you in 2024? An even more sobering thought is the reality that “today” is the only day that you know you have to use — Christ could return at any moment.

As we stand at the start of a new year, it is fitting to reflect upon the transient nature of life from a biblically informed standpoint. One verse from one Psalm provides important wisdom to guide Christian reflection on the nature of time and our role in stewarding it well: “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom” (Psalm 90:12, ESV).

This verse underscores the importance of a thoughtful consideration of the fleeting nature of life. A biblical lens for the New Year, then, invites us to embrace each day as a gift and to live with a keen awareness of the significance of the present.

When we crunch the numbers on “our days” we realize that there is only one right answer — and that is “one.” Numbering your days begins with today — and it stops there, too. Man-made calendars might say that we have 366 days in 2024 (it being a Leap Year), but the calendar kept by God works on a different system, an allotment of one day at a time.

To be clear, numbering our days is not about dwelling on the brevity of life in despair but rather about living each day with purpose. Christians can approach each day as an opportunity to fulfill their God-given calling, using every moment we can for the glory of God and the good of others.

Grappling with temporality



James, in his epistle, also wrestles with the ephemeral nature of life and issues a strong warning to those who fail to see and honor the sovereignty of God over human affairs: “Yet you do not know what tomorrow will bring. What is your life? For you are a mist that appears for a little time and then vanishes” (James 4:14, ESV).

The point is not that making plans is bad. Even when we understand that we are only given one day at a time, we should still faithfully work on multi-year and even multi-generational efforts. Wise Christian men are called to strive to leave an inheritance for their children.

The difference comes down to our heart posture. The Christian makes plans, but then prays and says, “Lord willing.” The arrogant make plans and say, “I will this to be.”

In essence, numbering our days and honestly reckoning with the fragility and uncertainty of life in a fallen world should produce humility. And in that humility, we see that each heartbeat is a testimony to God’s sustaining grace, which calls us to express gratitude for the precious gift of life (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Navigating uncertainty

Of course, once we rightly number our days, we realize that we have precious little control over the future. And by precious little, I mean almost none.

But even in the face of an uncertain future, Christians can find solace in the counsel of Proverbs: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6, ESV).

God is faithful to guide His children, day in and day out. He sees the ends from the beginning, and so we can, and must, “lean” on His understanding over our own and trust that He will indeed make our paths straight — even when we can’t see where the path is leading.

Stewarding our talents

The parable of the talents in Matthew 25:14-30 vividly illustrates the concept of stewardship, reminding us that our abilities, time, and resources are entrusted gifts from God. The call to responsible stewardship encourages intentional investment in endeavors that align with biblical principles, reflecting a commitment to glorify God with the gifts He has graciously bestowed upon us.

We don’t know when the Master will return home, but we do know that He is coming. Our goal is to be found faithful when He does.

2024 might be the year that Jesus returns. Will you be ready if it is?

The imperative of discipleship

The parting words of Jesus in Matthew 28:19-20 remain as the Christian’s charge for every year: “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”

This commandment serves as a guiding imperative for wise Christians in 2024 — a call to actively engage in the mission of making disciples, sharing the life-transforming message of the Gospel, and helping others grow in the faith.

Do you want to number your days in 2024? Join a healthy, Gospel-preaching church and lock arms with other faithful Christians working to fulfill the Great Commission together.

In conclusion, a biblical worldview on living in 2024 is marked by a conscious acknowledgment of life’s transience, a continual posture of gratitude, an unwavering trust in God amidst uncertainties, a commitment to responsible stewardship of your God-given gifts, and a fervent dedication to the imperative of discipleship. Grounded in the truths articulated in Scripture, Christians can confidently navigate the trails and triumphs of the coming year, having numbered our days and gained a heart of wisdom.

Originally published at the Standing for Freedom Center.