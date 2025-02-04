Home Opinion Trump tells Netanyahu the US is going to ‘take over’ Gaza, rebuild and run it Trump to visit Israel, Gaza and Saudi Arabia, wants to broker transformational peace deal

After a long private meeting in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a stunning press conference, perhaps the most astonishing one I’ve ever witnessed when it comes to U.S.-Israeli relations.

Catching everyone in the world off guard, Trump announced that the United States is going to take complete charge of pacifying Gaza, rebuilding Gaza, and running Gaza for the foreseeable future.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a [good] job with it too,” Trump told the Israeli leader and a room full of shocked reporters.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“We’ll love it and [will] be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous bombs and other weapons on the site,” he added.

The U.S. will also “get rid of the destroyed buildings and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing.”

“We’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something that the entire Middle East could be very proud of,” Trump — a world renowned real estate developer — vowed.

Trump said he would personally visit Gaza soon, along with Israel and Saudi Arabia.

He added that he will broker a transformational peace and normalization treaty between Israel and Saudi Arabia and thinks he can get it done in 2025.

At the same time, Trump vowed to launch another “maximum pressure” campaign on the Iranian regime.

He wants to bring Iran’s leaders to their knees, hoping they will give up their bid for nuclear weapons.

Trump said he hopes intense economic and diplomatic pressure on Tehran will work, but he did not rule out a military option.

The President described his deep love for the Jewish state and expressed sympathy for the horrific war that Israelis have had to fight for the past 16 months.

He vowed to get all the hostages back and restore the peace and security that he left in the Middle East during his first term before the Biden team created four years of war, bloodshed and misery.

Netanyahu gushed his praise for the president, thanking Trump profusely for the leadership that he is showing on so many fronts.

“You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House,” Netanyahu said.

On the shocking announcement of the U.S. taking effective ownership of Gaza, Netanyahu said, “President Trump is taking it to a much higher level. He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of such much terrorism, so many attacks against us. […] He has a different idea” than most conventional-minded world leaders.

“I think it’s worth paying attention to this,” Netanyahu continued. “We’re talking about it. He’s exploring it with his people, with his staff. I think it’s something that could change history, and it’s worthwhile really pursuing this avenue.”

Netanyahu insisted that Hamas can play no future in Gaza or the West Bank, a position that Trump and his team agrees with.

“You want a different future?” Netanyahu asked. “You gotta knock out the people who want to destroy you and destroy peace. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Once this happens, Netanyahu said, Trump will “usher in the peace with Saudi Arabia and with others.”

“Peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only feasible, it’s going to happen,” Netanyahu insisted.

“I’m committed to achieving it. And I know the president is committed to achieving it. And I think the Saudi leadership is interested in achieving it.”

On Iran, Netanyahu said that he is 100% aligned with Trump on the goal of preventing the regime from ever building nuclear weapons.

“We fully agree with that. If this goal can be achieved by a maximum pressure campaign [rather than war], so be it.”

Not everyone, however, will be enthusiastic about Trump planning to “take over” Gaza.

“I think that would be an interesting proposal,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in comments to the Jewish Insider. “We’ll see what our Arab friends say about that. I think most South Carolinians would probably not be excited about sending Americans to take over Gaza. It might be problematic.”

This article was originally published at All Israel News