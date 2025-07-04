Home Opinion UPenn does a U-turn: Fairness in women’s sports returns

The University of Pennsylvania’s decision to strip Lia Thomas of medals, revoke swimming records, and issue formal apologies to female athletes is a watershed moment in the movement to save girls’ sports.

This outcome, reached through a resolution with the U.S. Department of Education, marks a major victory for fairness, equality, and the foundational principle that athletic competition be determined by biological sex, consistent with Title IX.

At the core of the dispute was the conclusion that UPenn violated Title IX by allowing Lia Thomas, a biological male, to compete in the women’s swimming category during the 2021-22 season. Faced with losing millions in federal funding, the university agreed to restore women’s records, prohibit males from competing in female sports in the future, and apologize to the women affected, including former Penn swimmers who had spoken out publicly.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

This pivotal decision reaffirms that female student-athletes have the right to compete on a level playing field, free from the biological advantages of male athletes. Academic institutions have a responsibility to uphold the Title IX protections that a previous generation fought to give our daughters and granddaughters. Some critics will argue this move demeans transgender identities or unfairly targets Lia Thomas, the first person asserting a transgender identity to win an NCAA Division I title. But this resolution makes clear that laws and policies governing sex-segregated sports still matter. By restoring awards to biological females, Penn is ensuring that hard-earned achievements by athletes like Riley Gaines and others are recognized and respected.

“It is my hope that today demonstrates to educational institutions that they will no longer be allowed to trample upon women’s civil rights, and renews hope in every female athlete that their country’s highest leadership will not relent until they have the dignity, safety, and fairness they deserve,” said Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who competed against Thomas and has become an outspoken advocate for women’s sports.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the agreement “a victory for women and girls,” and many female competitors echoed that sentiment. Lawmakers, policy advocates, and former athletes unifying on this point reflect the common sense of Title IX’s original intent: protecting equal opportunity in athletics for biological females.

The implications go beyond one school or one athlete. The case sends a message to institutions across the country that if your policies allow male athletes to displace female athletes, you are in violation of federal law. Title IX is not optional, and when violations occur, there are real consequences. The integrity of women’s sports must come before political correctness. Girls and young women should never be sidelined, silenced, or forced to compete under conditions where male competitors threaten their ability to succeed.

Penn’s apology stands as more than a public statement. It should serve as a catalyst. Schools nationwide must now review their athletic guidelines, reaffirm their Title IX compliance, and ensure that no female athlete is denied the opportunity to compete for a championship, scholarship, or school record due to an unfair matchup.

This is a significant win for the women whose titles were stripped and for every girl who dreams of stepping onto a podium one day. As a father of three daughters who have participated in sports, this outcome is also personal. The organization I lead has fought to save girls’ sports since 2016, recognizing the stakes involved for every girl and woman.

Since then, a total of 26 states have protected female athletes from competing against males. And on February 5, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order entitled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

UPenn’s decision is a landmark moment. It restores fairness and tells the next generation of girls that their sports — and they themselves — are worth fighting for.