Valentine’s Day without a valentine

Red and pink balloons, cards, and heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are everywhere. This may make kids and new lovers giddy, but it can be emotional and awkward for others.

On Valentine's Day, we can find ourselves without a Valentine for many reasons: We may be single because we want to be, single and waiting, or married with a spouse in Heaven. Regardless of the reason, others may pity us, adding to the awkwardness of the day. How do we move past the awkwardness, realize how loved we are, and add to the spreading of God’s love?

Let's get a few things out of the way

God loves each of us right where we are. He does not grant anyone more wisdom, grace, or love based on marital status. In every season of life, there are good gifts from God. In my season of singleness, I have had more time to focus on Christ and devote more time to service. Can you identify what is good in this season for you? (If you struggle to answer this question, it is ok to ask God to help show you).

A change of focus

We shouldn’t be surprised that a persecuted priest from 270 A.D. named Valentine turned into a marketing empire today. We see this with Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day too. But as the body of Christ, we are set apart, allowing us to align our thoughts with the Word of God, not the world's marketers. Don’t let the world's messages make you feel like you must be in a romantic relationship or buy and get lots of material things to give and receive love.

Instead, let's focus on loving others and honoring God.

The Bible gives us amazing examples of how to feel love and give it.

1. God shares his love for us in sending his Son for all the world. All we have to do is believe in Him (John 3:16).

2. Jesus pays the ultimate sacrifice for us. He also shares love, wisdom, and forgiveness through His teachings.

3. Ruth shows loyalty to her mother-in-law, Naomi, by wanting to go where she goes or stay where she stays (Ruth 1:16).

4. We see love and loyalty between friends David and Jonathan in 1 Samuel.

5. In Luke 10:25- 37, the parable of the Good Samaritan teaches us the importance of showing compassion even to strangers and those with different social and cultural backgrounds.

6. Mary shows love through her obedience to God, and that obedience changed the world forever.

If you need to be reassured of how loved you are, remember what Christ did for you and continues to do in your life. If you haven’t picked up the Word of God in a while, may I encourage you to do so. It is a love letter to us all.

“How precious to me are your thoughts, O God! How vast is the sum of them!”- Psalm 139:17

If you want to show love for others, perform kind deeds for family, friends, and strangers. We know that God loves this. We see it over and over again in His Word.

In Acts, Jesus says, ‘It is better to give than receive.’ Some versions say ‘more blessed.’ There is just something about sharing love with others that helps you feel full of love yourself.

Spend some time thinking through people in your sphere who could use a little extra love this season. How can you show it to them?

Valentine’s Day is an excellent opportunity to show the love of Christ. You may experience an even greater love this year by changing your focus. It is so easy to only think of our own household or, if we are honest, even ourselves on Valentine’s Day. (It's so easy to focus on what we don’t have.) How much greater will the day be if we all look up and out?

Happy Valentine’s Day!