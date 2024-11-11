Home Opinion Veterans like me face struggles after service. What saved me

I took many different paths in my life that eventually became my book. Remaining steadfast on the straight and narrow became difficult. With my senses dulled and intuition inundated with static, my active thinking deferred. I often wondered in my adolescent years, “Who am I, where do I go?”

At 18, I did not believe my life would ever involve a college degree. With two failed tours at community college and an embarrassing discharge from the baseball team, I did not fare well as a young adult. My circumstances dehydrated my purpose, and I needed to invigorate my spirit with life. I needed to test myself as a man and see if I could stand on my own two feet. That’s when I came to the conclusion that God called me to join the Army.

I did not foresee myself becoming an infantry paratrooper. Honestly, I lived a pretty sheltered life. I was the kid playing sports, video games and eating cheeseburgers. But still, I found myself in the Army and I literally jumped in. Although mild and quiet, I worked hard and excelled physically. I jumped out of airplanes, shot heavy weapons, directed my battalion through military communication — but also confronted my bullies, spoke truth in the face of adversity, and generally failed a lot.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The military attempts to prepare transitioning soldiers for the civilian world through TAP (Transition Assistance Program), yet most military transitioned civilians struggle to cement themselves as a member of the civilian community. Needless to say, veterans face tough transitions — no roadmap exists.

VA.org states that 35,574 veterans remain homeless in the United States. That is truly a travesty. I knew many veterans addicted to alcohol, pills, and sadness. I was one of them. Funny, I did not know I walked knee deep in self-destruction until I shook on the floor with hallucinations after an intense weekend bender.

I moved from three meals a day, a detailed work schedule, and a uniform to a scruffy looking hippy within three months. I did not have any structure and could indulge in some vices not allowed in the military. I also felt on top of the world.

But as they say, with great pride comes a great fall. Yet I remained resilient, picking myself back up with the help of prayer and reflection. My faith bloomed and I began to think of my life as an adventure once again — working odd jobs, cooking, cleaning houses and doing manual labor. Anything to keep busy and rebuild upon my foundation of hard work and grit.

I moved out of my parent’s home and finished community college. With newfound vigor in my academic career, I set my sights on Pepperdine and found a home through the university’s message — “servant leadership.” I finally found belonging at Pepperdine.

I found Christ when I was a child. I randomly read the Gospels. I did not understand the magnitude of reading the Gospels, but God works in mysterious ways. I fell off for a bit but rekindled my curiosity when I encountered Jordan Peterson’s biblical series. I searched for God and had a prodigal son moment. This reminded me that God wants a personal relationship with me and will never leave.

Many veterans do not have parents to go back to. Some come from broken families. Some from abuse or neglect. And almost no veterans have guidance on the path forward after service. That is why so few even consider college as an option.

When veterans finish their service, there is a sudden move from structure to chaos that demands a giant leap of faith. Personally, I had no idea what to do so I made plenty of mistakes along the way. But what veterans need is not shame and disgrace. They, we, need to be cared for and loved.

Everyone needs to remember that veterans are people. People with unique struggles and stories that deserve care. That is why I serve within Pepperdine’s Veterans Club to provide a sense of purpose and community for veterans at Pepperdine and in our surrounding communities.

On campus this Veterans Day, we are sending a clear message: Veterans are not alone. We see and we care and we will do all we can to honor and remember the sacrifices they have made. We remember that the brave men and women we honor on Veterans Day are the reason we can celebrate our freedom and together we will do all we can to support veterans as they come back home.