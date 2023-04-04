Victims, vengeance and violence

If you tell a person they’re a victim of oppression because of their identity and you encourage them to pursue vengeance over their supposed oppressors — it will lead to violence. The kind of violence that killed 6 people, including 3 children at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Whether it’s critical race theory or gender theory, wokeness encourages vengeance and violence. Just as some critical race theorists encouraged violence during the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, some gender theorists also encourage or justify violence.

For instance, last week — just two days before the mass shooting in Nashville — trans activists in New Zealand assaulted a feminist speaker because she rejects transgender ideology. Also, a “Trans Day of Vengeance” protest by the Trans Radical Activist Network was supposed to happen on April 1st in Washington, DC, but the group canceled it because they supposedly received “credible threat to life and safety” after the mass shooting.

Another group, the Trans Resistance Network, released a statement after the mass shooting saying:

“Many transgender people deal with anxiety, depression, thoughts of suicide, and PTSD from the near-constant drum beat of anti-trans hate, lack of acceptance from family members and certain religious institutions, denial of our existence, and calls for de-transition and forced conversion. … Hate has consequences.”

In other words, the transgender mass shooter was a victim of “transphobia” by her Christian oppressors, and the deaths of the six people at The Covenant School were the consequences of Christian views on transgenderism.

This is what transgender activists, the media and the Democrats believe. For example, days after the mass shooting, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now.”

That kind of reasoning and rhetoric is seemingly why the mass shooter targeted the Christian school, especially since she’s a former student.

Since transgender people are encouraged to believe they are victims of attacks by conservatives and Christians, it’s inevitable that they’ll attack conservatives and Christians in “self-defense”.

In fact, because of its Marxist roots, vengeance, and violence are an integral part of wokeness.

Marxism teaches that society is made up of oppressors and the oppressed, and a violent revolution by the oppressed against the oppressors is necessary in order to end the oppression. This is why every communist regime started with violent revolutions.

Traditional Marxism specifically classifies wealthy people as the oppressors and poor people as the oppressed. However, through postmodernism, gender theorists say transgender people are also oppressed by the rest of society.

Therefore it’s not too surprising that a 2022 Quebec study reveals that transgender youth are the most likely group to support violent radicalization.

Originally published at Slow to Write.