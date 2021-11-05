Watch out for these CRT books being taught in schools

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Parents from coast to coast are speaking out against critical race theory (CRT) being taught to their kids in schools. And yet, Marc Lamont Hill, a progressive professor, would like you to believe that CRT is only being taught in graduate-level courses and law schools.

However, that is just not true.

The fact is that CRT is being taught in the curricula of countless school districts across the country. And the numbers continue to rise.

In this article, I will present three books being taught in several elementary, middle, and high schools.

Woke Baby by Mahogany Browne

To share a glimpse into Woke Baby, the parents come into their baby's room to check on her and find that she is not asleep but awake. And not only is their baby girl wide awake but she is also "woke" as she announces from her crib that gender is a social construct.

The book almost makes it seem like you're a bad parent if you're not teaching your baby about gender identity and racial equity while changing their diaper.

So, to all the parents reading this, allow me to ask you: how essential was it for you to teach your baby to be woke?

Probably not that important. And the reason for not instilling wokeness in your baby is because it's terrible parenting. Babies don't need to be robbed of their childhood development by woke ideology. Babies need to be nurtured, fed, bathed, and loved.

Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness (Ordinary Terrible Things) by Anastasia Higginbotham

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, reported that 30 schools in 15 states are teaching Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness (Ordinary Terrible Things) in the classroom. Why is that alarming? Because from the outset, the book reads, "Racism is a White person's problem and we are all caught up in it."

Another disturbing phrase in the book states that white people "mess endlessly with the lives of your friends, neighbors, loved ones and all fellow humans of color for the purpose of profit."

The book's agenda promotes anti-whiteness and collective guilt by teaching kids to place themselves in categories based on their whiteness, power and privileges. The author states that white kids are raised by racists, and white kids perpetuate systemic racism because they are white.

Another dangerous ideology espoused in this book is that moral value is based on a person's skin color. Not on God.

How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

The premise of Mr. Kendi's book is that racism is the default setting of the world. According to Mr. Kendi, you are either a racist or an anti-racist. That's it. There are no alternatives. For Mr. Kendi, saying you are "not a racist" isn't enough. He believes you must become an "anti-racist" if you genuinely don't want to be a racist.

Here is how Mr. Kendi makes the distinction, "'Cultural Racist': one who is creating a cultural standard and imposing a cultural hierarchy among racial groups. 'Cultural-Antiracist': one who is rejecting cultural standards and equalizing cultural differences among racial groups."

In essence, Mr. Kendi is espousing that we are all racists if we do not actively participate in removing ideas and policies that advance racism.

Furthermore, Mr. Kendi's solution to rid the world of systemic racism is to advance discrimination against any person or belief not considered anti-racist. He writes, "The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination."

And as if that wasn't alarming enough, Mr. Kendi proposes the establishment of a "Department of Antiracism" of unelected "formally trained experts on racism" that would have total autonomy monitoring "racist ideas" and enforcing what they deem appropriate measures to silence or punish racist offenders. This seems all well and good if you're not a racist. But keep in mind Mr. Kendi's definition of a racist: It is anyone who does not advance antiracism. So, if the "Department of Antiracism" doesn't feel your ideas, beliefs, or actions meet the threshold of antiracism, then they are authorized to silence your speech and block you from exercising your personal convictions and sacred beliefs.

Parents must be aware of what their kids are being taught and stay informed about the training teachers are receiving about CRT. The Bible encourages us to "test everything and hold fast to that which is good" (1 Thessalonians 5:21). Therefore, be attentive to what your school district teaches kids about gender, race and equity. The more informed and engaged you are, the better chance the next generation will have to walk in the truth of God.