We need God more than ever

Three simple words. We. Need. God. But those words say it all. America has sunk too deep to recover on its own.

We have sunk too deep into a moral morass, a confusion, a spiritual stupor. Only God can turn the tide. Only God can save us from implosion.

We need God!

Political involvement has its place.

Social engagement is important.

There are many practical things we can and should do.

But all the while, we must recognize that without divine intervention, it is over for America as we know it. There is no turning back the clock.

Without a fresh wave of revival in the Church that will lead to a great awakening in our society, America is in a terminal condition. No strategy can heal us. No method can save us. Only God!

Let’s be realistic for a moment. We need to understand just how far we have fallen.

There was a time when "truth" was considered absolute. Today we have "my truth" vs. "your truth."

There was a time when moral standards were considered fixed. Today, morality is relative.

Even reality has become relative. After all, you are whoever (or whatever) you perceive yourself to be, including males who are females, females who are males, and others who are neither or both.

A whole generation has been raised on this madness. Let’s not fool ourselves.

Consequently, while we’re trying to restore respect for the Scriptures, others are debating which preferred gender pronouns to use. We need to wake up!

Think about it for a moment.

It was not that long ago that the idea of same-sex “marriage” was universally rejected by conservative leaders, especially in the Church. It was contrary to nature. It was in violation of God’s plan. It was not in the best interest of children who would be raised by same-sex parents.

Today, many conservative outlets avoid the subject of homosexuality as too controversial, while many pastors affirm it from their pulpits. This is high-level deception. This is a generational turn in the very wrong direction.

In fact, when gay atheist Dave Rubin announced that he and his partner were adopting children, quite a few conservative leaders offered him their warmest wishes. To be clear, this is not to bash Rubin and his partner.

It is to point out the degree to which our eyes have been blinded and our standards have been compromised.

And it was Fox News, the largest “conservative” news network, that recently hired Bruce "Caitlyn" Jenner as part of their team. In the words of Fox CEO Suzanne Scott, "Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience." Enough said.

Or consider the depths to which we have sunk in musical entertainment, with unrepeatable songs like "W.A.P." captivating the nation. How many young children know the words by heart?

As for our churches, how many are really preaching the Gospel without compromise? How many are gaining new converts and making lasting disciples rather than losing members?

Recent research indicates that more churches are closing than opening in America, while the number of professing Christians continues to decline dramatically.

As for our reputation before the world, how many more scandals must we experience before we recognize that something is fundamentally wrong? We need God!

When it comes to the Church and politics, we are just as divided as the world and often as vulgar, ugly, and carnal. Is this the Church for which Jesus died? Is this His spotless Bride?

Yet, again and again, we think a new Church strategy will transform us or we look to the latest political hero to deliver us. When will we learn? How much more shaking do we need in our nation, from political upheaval and pandemics to riots in our streets and financial crises, before we fall to our knees by the millions and cry out for mercy?

In the Old Testament, Israel constantly reacted incorrectly. They were hoping that other nations and leaders could bail them out of their trouble. But they were in trouble because they were not in a good standing relationship with God. Instead, they continued in their sin and looked to man for help. But it never worked.

As the prophet Isaiah warned, "Behold, you are trusting in Egypt, that broken reed of a staff, which will pierce the hand of any man who leans on it. Such is Pharaoh king of Egypt to all who trust in him" (Isaiah 36:6). The same can be said about all earthly supports in which we put our spiritual trust.

We need God!

More of the same will only produce more of the same, and we deceive ourselves by thinking that somehow, simply with the passing of time, the tide will turn on its own.

Not so.

Only God can turn the tide. Only God can change the narrative. Only God can save the nation. It really is revival or we die.

We. Need. God.