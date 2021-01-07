Weaponized cartoons

After this past election cycle, we can safely say that the left-leaning journalists and media are in control. But does that control extend to other media? Yes, and that should be more terrifying, because it’s aimed directly at our kids and grandkids.

It seems every generation has their favorite cartoon characters and the stories they portray. I grew up when Peanuts was created, and Minnie and Micky Mouse were icons in a new place called Disneyland. In my home, cartoons were like dessert — only served after the main course had been completed — that meant chores and any schoolwork.

I’m not raising kids in today’s cartoon world. But if I were, I’d be frightfully concerned about what Cartoon Network is dishing out in the name of entertainment. When I was a child, the shows were fun and if there was a moral to the story, it was about being a nice person.

Today’s cartoons feature a left-leaning philosophy that conditions young minds to have a gender fluidity that must be confusing to them. Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe places seeds of gender dysphoria in their minds. In one episode, Steven mirrors the behavior of the women superheroes that surround him. Two of the female characters who love each other, fuse into one. One of the women superheroes is his mother’s former lover. Cross dressing is the norm, while non-binary characters wear whatever they want. Confusing? It’s not what I was exposed to at that age.

While cartoons can be a medium to share moral truths, it has become a place to institute anti-Christian ideology. Cartoon Network is setting themselves up as purveyors of the new truth —gender neutrality and teaching children proper pronouns to address one another.

While anti-racism continues to bring new sensitivities, as it should, Cartoon Network is adding to the ideological melee with a reframing of history. In one recent advertisement for Steven Universe, the character claims that Thomas Edison didn’t invent the lightbulb, black inventor Lewis Howard Latimer did. This is untrue. But it doesn’t matter — the advertisement bashes our educational system. The character’s tirade accuses white people of modifying history to make themselves more comfortable while denying credit to people of color. There are ways to discover the truth without this kind of misinformation and indoctrination.

Cartoons are becoming tools in the hands of those who would seek to alter the viewpoints of our nation’s kids. It isn’t harmless entertainment. Beware, be warned, and be vigilant. Maybe finding alternative entertainment for your children is best.

