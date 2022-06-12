What Christians should do to prevail in this perilous time

There is no doubt that we are living in the perilous time. We cannot pray away or wish away this time. Understanding the time and season will help us to navigate through this period and remain steadfast. So many of us have been hoping that this season will pass away but the ugly scenarios associated with the eschatological era continue apace. It takes spiritual know-how and wisdom to understand the times.

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, un-thankful, unholy, without natural affection, truce-breakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despiser of those that are good. Traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away” (1 Timothy 3:1-5).

The vices associated with this perilous time are evident everywhere. There is now a high degree of moral decadence and apostasy. The world has permeated the Church and the love for God has waxed cold while worshipers of God are now searching for pleasurable things and moments. There are now cosmetic form of godliness in our churches with a glaring absence of the power of God.

Christians should be conscious that every single day gets us closer to the end of time and the second coming of Christ. We should be aware and more conscious of the warnings and specifically take note of the conditions associated with this eschatological perilous time and stay away from such as advocated by Paul to Timothy (1 Timothy 3:5). Avoiding people and environments manifesting the wickedness of our times will go a long way in helping us navigate and prevail in a time like this.

The widespread deception going on in the Church these days is alarming, and the emergence of numerous false prophets has made it possible for even the elects of God to be deceived.

God is calling His people. For us to prevail in a time like this, we must recognize the operation of false religious systems in our worship and avoid worldly schemes like a rattlesnake.

Every Christians should be prepared to face challenges and difficulties. This is not a time to fantasize, this is a season in which we must be vigilant.

It is important to note that obedience to God’s commands is a sure way of prevailing. “And this Gospel of the Kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come” (Mathew 24:14). “And he said unto them, go ye into all the world, and preach the Gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15). All the signs of the end time have been fulfilled except that the Gospel of the Kingdom has not reached all nations.

Believers must be ready to finish the task of world evangelization. There is no time more suitable than now and keeping ourselves busy with this task will galvanize and strengthen us to navigate through the dangers, tragedies and difficulties of these dark days. Spreading the Gospel to all nations should be of a top priority to every believer.

In the last days, it is not only wickedness and disasters that will increase. It is important to recognize the ministry of the Holy Spirit in the eschatological era. “In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams” (Acts 2:17). Every Christian should expect the outpouring of the spirit of God on all flesh in this last days.

We should covet this privilege of being led by the Spirit of God. If we are to prevail in the world, we must live for the glory of God.