What if the communist China party really is to blame?

Many conservative pundits have warned of the influence of Marxism on the leaders of Black Lives Matter, but what if it’s even worse than that? What if BLM is indirectly funded by the Chinese Communist Party? What if BLM has wittingly or unwittingly become part of a CCP scheme to attack Christianity and undermine the United States?

Since the Russian Revolution, America has been under ideological attack by communist nations: first the Soviet Union and then the Chinese Communist Party. The attacks are primarily against religion, and specifically Christianity, as Karl Marx claimed his mission is “to dethrone God and destroy capitalism”. Let’s follow CCP support of BLM as a front group and then compare the similar methods Communists have always used with front groups to undermine democracies and, with it, the Church.

The Chinese Communist Party indirectly supports BLM. According to the Heritage Foundation, “Black Futures Lab, a venture of Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza, has on its website a 'Donate' button that, when clicked, explains that ‘Black Futures Lab is a fiscally sponsored project of the Chinese Progressive Association. (CPA)’” According to Mike Gonzalez, Senior Fellow, Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy and Angeles T. Arredondo E Pluribus Unum Fellow, the CPA is “a partner of China in the U.S.”

This potential link between the communist regime in Beijing and the riots destroying American lives and livelihoods deserves investigation from the executive branch and Congress. Gonzalez claims “the Chinese Progressive Association (CPA) was founded in San Francisco in 1972 by operatives of the Maoist militant group I Wor Kuen, which supported the Chinese Communist Party. From the start, CPA-San Francisco was doing pro-China work.” One of the CPA founders, Fay Wong, said: “China was an inspiration to us, many of us were from China and those us who were not just found what China was able to accomplish, with the revolution, was very inspiring.”

Beyond San Francisco, I Wor Kuen established Chinese Progressive Association in Boston and New York. In describing the Chinese Communist Party influence on the riots, The New York Post opined: “The most dangerous useful idiots for the CCP may well be the anarchists, agitators and looters now regularly crossing state lines to invade our Democratically run cities. When Antifa and Black Lives Matter storm troopers swarm… They are destroying everything sacred about our tradition of peaceful protest.”

Ho-fung Hung provides another CCP motivation: “Beijing points to the violence and injustice of the United States to exonerate itself from its own egregious violence and injustices…..” This indirect method used by the CCP to undermine America is a well-documented Communist strategy known by the US intelligence community from earlier experience.

I have written previously about how the ideas of the father of cultural Marxism, Antonio Gramsci, slowly seeped into America through the Marxist Frankfurt School. How neo-Marxists like Henry Marcuse helped further what became “Critical Theory” of hyper-criticism of national foundational institutions. How the promotion of the oppressor/oppressed paradigm was developed to divide society. Critical Race Theory, which goes further with the oppressor/oppressed paradigm by race, attacks on the foundations of the nation as racist.

The Soviet Union sought to undermine free democracies, and particularly America. Retired KGB Major General Oleg Kulagen, former head of Foreign Counter Intelligence for the KGB (1973–1979), described “active measures” used against the non-communist nations. He defined active measures as "the heart and soul of Soviet Intelligence". This involved subversive measures to weaken and destroy nations. The head of the "active measures department" was Yuri Modin, former controller of the Cambridge Five spy ring.

To undermine America from within, the Soviets developed the “United Front” strategy. According to American Communist Leader Ben Gidlow, the Soviets adopted United Front as far back as 1922 to “Spread Communist propaganda, incite discontent amount the people, undermine the loyalty of the American people and to divide them on religion, national, racial, and economic lines.”

United Front helped Marxism infiltrate seminaries, churches, trade unions, peace organizations in the 1930s. In the 1960s, the Soviets spent more than $1 billion for United Front peace movements against the Vietnam War, which was a "hugely successful campaign and well worth the cost" according to senior GRU officer Stanislav Lunev. Lunev also alleged "the GRU and the KGB helped to fund just about every anti-war movement and organization in America and abroad".

According to former KGB General Oleg Kalugin, “the Soviet intelligence [was] really unparalleled. ... The [KGB] programs—which would run all sorts of congresses, peace congresses, youth congresses, festivals, women's movements, trade union movements….. allegations that AIDS ... was invented by the CIA ... all sorts of forgeries and faked materials.” Of note, the Soviets attempted “Operation PANDORA” in 1971, which “was to start a race war that would consume and self-destruct the United States”.

It’s past time for the United States to recognize, expose and end the influence of Marxism through front groups. It’s past time for the Church to wake up to “wokeness” as well.