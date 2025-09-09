Home Opinion What is Calvinism and its beliefs?

Understanding how salvation relates to divine sovereignty and human responsibility has been a source of tension and struggles for many centuries. Calvinism is one of the most influential theological systems in church history, shaping how many Christians understand the gospel, grace, and God’s purposes. But what is Calvinism, what do Calvinists believe, and how does the Bible speak to these issues?

Historical roots

Calvinism is a branch of Protestant theology that emphasizes the sovereignty of God in salvation. It is named after the 16th-century Reformer John Calvin (1509–1564), whose writings helped shape the Protestant Reformation alongside Martin Luther and others. While Calvin himself didn’t invent all of its ideas, his teaching systematized doctrines of grace that became central to Reformed theology.

Calvinism teaches that salvation is entirely a work of God—planned by the Father, accomplished by Christ, and applied by the Holy Spirit. Calvinists believe that left to themselves, people would never choose God, but through His sovereign grace, God calls and saves His people.

Strictly speaking, Calvinism is synonymous with the broader Reformed tradition, with specific teachings on the sacraments and other doctrines, but on the popular level, Calvinism has been summarized into the Five Points of Calvinism, or TULIP.

The Five Points of Calvinism (TULIP)

1. Total Depravity

Calvinists hold that sin has corrupted every part of human nature so that people are spiritually unable to seek God on their own. Paul writes, “None is righteous, no, not one; … no one seeks for God” (Romans 3:10–11). In other words, sin is not just a surface problem—it runs to the core of who we are. Elsewhere, Paul says we were “dead in … trespasses and sins” (Ephesians 2:1). A dead person cannot revive themselves, and in the same way, sinners cannot turn to God apart from His grace. This doctrine highlights the depth of our need and sets the stage for the gospel as God’s rescue, not our achievement.

2. Unconditional Election

Calvinists believe that God’s choice to save people rests not on anything they have done or will do, but on His own gracious purpose. Paul emphasizes this in Romans 9:16, saying that salvation “depends not on human will or exertion, but on God, who has mercy.” Similarly, Ephesians 1:4 explains that God “chose us in him before the foundation of the world.” Election is not arbitrary, but loving—God set His affection on His people before they were even born. Calvinists see this as a source of humility, since salvation rests in God’s plan, and comfort, since His plan cannot fail.

3. Limited Atonement (Particular Redemption)

This doctrine teaches that Christ’s death was sufficient to save all but effective only for those God intended to save. Jesus declared, “I lay down my life for the sheep” (John 10:15), pointing to a specific, purposeful sacrifice. Likewise, Ephesians 5:25 says that “Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her.” The cross was not a vague offer but a definite rescue mission—Jesus died to actually secure salvation for His people. Calvinists stress that this makes the atonement personal: Christ didn’t just make salvation possible, He accomplished it for those the Father gave Him.

4. Irresistible Grace

When God calls someone to Himself, His grace transforms their heart so they come willingly to Christ. Jesus taught, “All that the Father gives me will come to me” (John 6:37). Left to ourselves, we resist God, but when the Spirit works, He changes our desires. As God promised through Ezekiel, “I will give you a new heart … and cause you to walk in my statutes” (Ezekiel 36:26–27). Calvinists emphasize that this is not coercion; rather, God makes the unwilling willing, opening blind eyes to see the beauty of Christ. His call is effective because it changes the heart.

5. Perseverance of the Saints

Calvinists believe that those whom God has truly saved will be kept by Him until the end. Jesus reassured His disciples, “No one will snatch them out of my hand” (John 10:28). Salvation is not a fragile possession we hold onto, but a secure gift God preserves. Paul echoes this confidence in Philippians 1:6: “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” This doesn’t mean Christians never struggle or fall, but it does mean God’s grip on His people is stronger than their weakness. Perseverance provides assurance, not arrogance, and leads believers to trust in God’s faithfulness rather than their own strength.

Calvinism vs. Arminianism

While Calvinism emphasizes God’s sovereign choice in salvation, not all Christians interpret these passages the same way. Arminians, for example, argue that election depends on God’s foreknowledge of who will believe, citing Romans 8:29: “For those whom he foreknew he also predestined…” They see this as affirming human responsibility alongside God’s initiative, rather than a predetermined selection independent of faith.

Arminians also understand Christ’s death as sufficient and available for all, not only for the elect. Passages like 1 John 2:2—“He is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the sins of the whole world”—support the idea that salvation is genuinely offered to everyone. Warnings against falling away, such as Hebrews 6:4–6, further emphasize that ongoing faith and perseverance are required, highlighting human participation in remaining in Christ.

Finally, Arminians stress that God’s grace can be resisted. Acts 7:51 notes how people “always resist the Holy Spirit,” and Revelation 3:20 portrays Christ knocking at the door, giving a genuine opportunity to respond. Calvinists, in contrast, emphasize that God’s saving call is effectual and will ultimately bring the elect to faith (John 6:37–44).

The need for understanding

While Calvinists and Arminians interpret Scripture differently, these disagreements can be approached with humility and respect rather than division. Both sides affirm the central truths of the gospel: salvation is by Christ alone, God’s grace is essential, and believers are called to respond in faith. Engaging in dialogue allows Christians to deepen their understanding, sharpen their reasoning, and grow in love for one another.