What lies ahead in our battle for the unborn

The general principles on which the fathers (Pilgrims) achieved independence were the general principles of Christianity, I will avow that I then believed, and now believe, that those general principles of Christianity are as eternal and immutable as the existence and attributes of God — The Second President of the United States, John Adams

Over the past several weeks, we have seen amazing victories to restore law and order in our country. The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of an individual or institution seeking to enforce their religious rights under the First Amendment four times in this session alone. Undue burdens on the right to bear arms were lifted, and by far, the most significant ruling is overturning the constitutional protection for abortion.

Roe v. Wade is arguably one of the most famous Supreme Court cases of all time. It established the legal right for a woman to have an abortion as somehow implied by the 14th amendment of the Constitution, as a right to liberty and privacy of the due process clause. The Court articulated an elaborate system based on trimesters of pregnancy to decide when the state’s interests would override the women’s right of privacy. The verdict was only possible by implying an unborn child is not yet a person with equal protection under the law.

In summary, the Supreme Court created legal fiction to protect abortion rights that it technically had no right to do in the first place.

In subsequent cases such as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the justices found that while states have a “legitimate interest” in ensuring abortion services are safe, they cannot place a “substantial obstacle” in the path of someone seeking those services. Roe set that balance at 12 weeks, but Casey arbitrarily moved it to 23 weeks. The point at which the state could prevent the killing of unborn children kept sliding farther away.

However, the Mississippi law in dispute in the Dobbs case prohibited abortions after 15 weeks. The majority opinion states quite simply but powerfully that there is nothing in the due process clause that implies abortion is a fundamental constitutional right. They conclude that the balance of interests between a pregnant mother’s right to privacy and liberty and the state’s desire to protect the unborn child should be decided by Congress, through the will of the people and their elected officials to establish laws. The Supreme Court placed that authority to legislate back where it belongs.

Regardless of how widely opinions vary about what constitutional rights should reign supreme, as Americans, this verdict is a victory for restoring our Constitutional republic. The balance of power that has sustained us for more than 240 years provides that the legislative branch — Congress — establishes laws. The Supreme Court determines if the interpretation of those laws is in line with our Constitution. It was never the intent of our federal system that the Supreme Court would create constitutional laws from scratch.

Despite the beautiful cause for celebration, Christians should also realize the great struggle that lies ahead.

First, the revolutionary rulings out of the Supreme Court this session would not have happened without the votes of millions of Christians in the 2016 election. We elected a president who, despite his flaws, promised to appoint Justices that would support biblical values. He did just that, creating a 6 to 3 majority, the most conservative Court we have had in 75 years. Our votes changed the course of this nation for decades to come. It proves how important it is for Christians to stay politically involved and engaged. Many say politics and religion don’t mix, but that’s simply a slogan with no merit in everyday life. Our laws are governed by the will of the people, who must elect representatives that share our beliefs. If we do not participate, it should be no surprise when our elected officials do not reflect our values. Now that the rights of the unborn have shifted back to the States, we must support local candidates who believe in biblical principles and will find life-affirming alternatives for mothers struggling with an unplanned pregnancy.

“You are the one who created my innermost parts; you knit me together while I was still in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13-14).Though the abortion issue is complicated for some, we as Christians don’t define biblical laws; God does. Child sacrifice was a common ancient practice strictly forbidden by God. The Lord cursed the people of Israel for engaging in such pagan practices, and when they refused to listen, it brought devastation to their people. We are created by God, and He says life begins at conception. Therefore, this is what we advocate for ourselves and our elected officials.

As we have seen in recent weeks, pro-abortion advocates consider Christians as public enemy number one. So, in addition to our political engagement, our passion for protecting the unborn must be matched with selfless generosity and ingenuity to help mothers find viable alternatives. We will need to ramp up funding for pregnancy centers that provide health and financial resources to bring a healthy baby to term and increase opportunities for Christian families to help foster children and adopt. One great example of how we all can get involved is a local church in Yorba Linda, Calif., which created a whole ministry that supports foster and adoptive families. More innovation will be needed as hundreds of abortion clinics close across the country.

Lastly, we should never underestimate the power of prayer and intercession. Before Dobbs, we had reached the point where states tried to legalize the murder of a baby up to 30 days after birth. It clearly had become more than just about women’s rights to control their bodies, and more about unchecked evil pushing our society toward child sacrifice like the days of Molech. Though political and social activism is critical, the Lord hears the cries of His people who turn to Him in repentance. “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

So let us demonstrate to our fellow Americans that the Christian faith is not just about being morally right but is rooted in love for our neighbors, shown through generous and compassionate actions.