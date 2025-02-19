Home Opinion What the National Prayer Breakfast 2025 taught me

Can faith unite and transform in a world fractured by division and uncertainty? The National Prayer Breakfast 2025 provided a resounding answer rooted in the Spirit of Jesus of Nazareth. In a historic gathering of leaders from 120 nations, voices rose in prayer, transcending political divides and aﬀirming a higher truth: faith is not passive but a call to action.

A tradition rooted in faith and leadership

Attending the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. on February 6 was a profoundly liberating and unforgettable experience. Surrounded by representatives from 120 nations — each bringing their diverse religious traditions yet united in prayer to the living God.

Since its inception, the National Prayer Breakfast has been a bridge between faith, governance, and leadership. President Dwight D. Eisenhower laid the foundation for this enduring tradition in 1953, recognizing the vital role of faith in American public life. “Without God, there could be no American form of government nor an American way of life,” he declared, underscoring the nation's spiritual foundation. His vision for integrating faith with leadership aligned with the event’s mission — to gather leaders “in the Spirit of Jesus of Nazareth.” What began as a small congressional meeting became globally recognized, drawing U.S. presidents, world leaders, and inﬂuential voices from diverse backgrounds. The National Prayer Breakfast reaﬀirms faith as a unifying force, rising above political divisions. It oﬀers a rare moment of collective reﬂection, calling leaders to embrace compassion, humility, and service.

Faith as a guiding principle in leadership



President Donald Trump addressed the National Prayer Breakfast this year calling for a revival of religious faith in public life. He emphasized his roles as a peacemaker and uniﬁer. Concerned about its perceived decline, he announced the creation of a presidential commission on religious liberty dedicated to safeguarding and strengthening this fundamental right. His message struck a chord, inspiring leaders to reaﬀirm faith as a national unity and moral governance cornerstone.

Servant leadership: The radical redeﬁnition of power

The world often equates leadership with status and control, but Jesus redeﬁned power as service: “Whoever would be great among you must be your servant” (Mark 10:42-45). His Spirit calls for ethical leadership — governments that serve the people, businesses that uphold social responsibility, and pastors who lead with humility rather than personal gain. The Greco-Roman world operated on patron-client relationships, where power and inﬂuence depended on wealth and social connections (Malina 85). Jesus radically disrupted this system, redeﬁning leadership—not as dominance but as service. His insistence on servant leadership stood in stark contrast to the prevailing hierarchy, embodying a Spirit that valued humility over status and love over control.

Faith as a public witness



Faith in Jesus of Nazareth is not an abstract philosophy or private retreat — it is a public witness that transforms the world. “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven” (Matt. 5:16). Jesus calls His followers to engage with politics, economics, and social justice—not with partisan agendas but with the ethics of the Kingdom. As Bonhoeﬀer asserted, “Only he who believes is obedient, and only he who is obedient believes” (The Cost of Discipleship, 69). Faith and action are inseparable; one cannot exist without the other.

The Spirit of Jesus is more than His divine nature — His way of life, His values, and His mission within history. He confronted oppression, rejected legalism, and broke social barriers. The Gospels reveal Him as the embodiment of justice, inclusion, humility, and sacriﬁcial love. His Spirit calls believers today to live the same way — engaging the world, resisting injustice, and proclaiming hope.

The power of prayer: A call to faith and action

Prayer at the National Prayer Breakfast is more than a ceremonial tradition; it is a profound act of faith, an appeal to a living God who sees, hears, and acts. In a world where political power often seems absolute, prayer reminds us that God, not human rulers, governs history. It is a call to dialogue between nations and leaders and humanity and its Creator.

Throughout Scripture, prayer for rulers is framed as trusting God’s sovereignty rather than placing ultimate hope in earthly governments. 1 Peter 2:17 exhorts believers: “Show proper respect to everyone, love the family of believers, fear God, honor the emperor.” At the time, the emperor was likely Nero, infamous for persecuting Christians, yet Peter still urged believers to pray for and respect authority. This underscores a crucial biblical truth: prayer for rulers is not contingent on their righteousness but on God's command.

Recognizing God's sovereignty over rulers naturally leads to the question: How should believers respond? The Bible provides clear guidance, instructing followers of Christ to pray for their leaders, not based on political allegiance but in pursuit of wisdom, justice, and righteousness. Through intercession, Christians engage in spiritual advocacy, seeking the well-being of their communities and the moral clarity of those in power."

The purpose of praying for leaders



Praying for rulers does not equate to unquestioningly endorsing their policies or moral character. Instead, the Bible calls believers to pray with speciﬁc kingdom-oriented petitions:

For wisdom in leadership (James 1:5).

For justice and righteousness to prevail (Psalm 72:1-4).

For the salvation of rulers (1 Timothy 2:4).

For the protection of the oppressed (Proverbs 31:8-9).

Christian prayers should be bold, not passive, align leaders with God's moral law, and seek the ﬂourishing of all people, especially the vulnerable.

Prayer and the prophetic responsibility of believers



While the Bible commands prayer for rulers, it also upholds prophetic confrontation of injustice. Silence in the face of evil is never an option. Scripture records multiple instances where godly ﬁgures challenged the corruption of political leaders:

Moses stood before Pharaoh and demanded an end to oppression (Exodus 5-12)

Nathan rebuked King David for his grievous sin (2 Samuel 12)

John the Baptist boldly condemned King Herod’s immorality (Mark 6:17-18)

Even Jesus Himself demonstrated this balance. While He prayed for His executioners — “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34). He also publicly denounced corrupt leaders:

“Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You shut the door of the kingdom of heaven in people’s faces” (Matthew 23:13)

This duality teaches believers to pray fervently for rulers while holding them accountable to righteousness. Prayer is not an excuse for passivity but a means of empowering action rooted in God’s justice

A call to embody the Spirit of Jesus

The National Prayer Breakfast 2025 reaﬀirmed a timeless truth — faith is not passive but a call to action. The Spirit of Jesus of Nazareth compels us to live with courage, humility, and conviction, standing for justice, embracing unity, and leading with servant hearts. As leaders and citizens gathered in prayer, the event underscored the necessity of faith-driven leadership in shaping societies that reﬂect God’s justice and peace.

This message extends beyond the walls of the Hilton Hotel. It challenges us to carry this Spirit into our daily lives, inﬂuencing our communities, institutions, and nations. Faith, when lived out authentically, can heal divisions, restore dignity, and ignite transformation.

As history unfolds, the challenge remains: Will we embody the Spirit of Jesus in our time? Will we rise above division, fear, and self-interest to embrace the higher calling of love, justice, and service? True faith does not retreat from the world—it engages, uplifts, and transforms.

Let us move forward with bold prayers, unwavering faith, and resolute action, ensuring that the Spirit of Jesus continues to shape our world. May we be instruments of His love, truth, and righteousness, serving with hearts open to God’s will and hands ready to do His work.